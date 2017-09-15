World
Ultra-Luxury Tower in Toronto to be CetraRuddy's First Canadian Project

Ultra-Luxury Tower in Toronto to be CetraRuddy's First Canadian Project
Ultra-Luxury Tower in Toronto to be CetraRuddy's First Canadian Project, Courtesy of CetraRuddy
Courtesy of CetraRuddy

Since the site was acquired in 2014, New York-based architects CetraRuddy, known for the iconic Manhattan tower One Madison, have been working on what is likely to be an icon of its own, 64 Prince Arthur. The point where The Annex and Yorkville neighborhoods meet in Toronto marks Adi Development Group’s newest project, as well as their first in Toronto. The initial renderings of the project show Adi and CetraRuddy’s commitment to making a statement on the skyline, “an iconic legacy project." 

Courtesy of CetraRuddy Courtesy of CetraRuddy Courtesy of CetraRuddy Courtesy of CetraRuddy + 6

Courtesy of CetraRuddy
Courtesy of CetraRuddy

The graceful 29-story tower stretches to over 400 feet and will house 60 luxury residential units, as reported by Urban Toronto. Encompassed in a structural exoskeleton, the glazing peels away to reveal outdoor terraces growing larger on each ascending level. A central core maintains the only continuity as each floor plate slowly morphs from a rectangle at the entry level, to a less orthogonal polygon at the penthouse. 

Courtesy of CetraRuddy
Courtesy of CetraRuddy
Courtesy of CetraRuddy
Courtesy of CetraRuddy

Drawing on their expertise in an urban context, CetraRuddy aims to tie the ultra high-end residential tower into the dense context Yorkville offers. Nancy Ruddy, co-founding Principal at CetraRuddy Architecture, describes the practice as “grounded in developing a unique responsive solution to local context” and adds, “This will be our first building in Canada and our intent is to add to the vibrant fabric of this global style neighborhood through an exploration of the lifestyle and architectural history of this part of the city."

As a way to involve the community, Adi will be hosting a series of public consultations to ask for additional insight and feedback on the design and programming leading up to their first design submission to the city. Derived from the 'exploration of the lifestyle' in Toronto that Nancy Ruddy describes, Adi Development Group anticipates that 64 Prince Arthur will acquaint the Toronto market with a new caliber for luxury, one which the city's residents have been awaiting.

News via: CetraRuddy.

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Samantha Buckley. "Ultra-Luxury Tower in Toronto to be CetraRuddy's First Canadian Project" 15 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879246/an-ultra-luxury-tower-could-be-cetraruddys-first-canadian-project/>

