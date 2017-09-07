World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Vão Arquitetura
  6. 2015
  7. Ownerless House nº 01 / Vão Arquitetura

Ownerless House nº 01 / Vão Arquitetura

  • 13:00 - 7 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ownerless House nº 01 / Vão Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Ownerless House nº 01 / Vão Arquitetura, © Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

© Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok + 40

  • Architects

    Vão Arquitetura

  • Location

    Avaré, Brazil

  • Design Team

    Anna Juni, Enk te Winkel, Gustavo Delonero

  • Lightning

    Reka

  • Area

    180.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

From the architect. The Ownerless House nº 01 is the first of three contiguous lands bought by the client with the intent of building investment houses in Avaré, a city in the interior of São Paulo. The single family housing projects usually turns to desires and particularities of the clients but in this case, the client being only an intermediary to the future resident, the program and space should be flexible enough to accommodate the most diverse families dynamics.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The entire project was designed not as an object but as a route back to the interior with alternating open and closed spaces where natural light and reflections change according to the time and the season. Viewed externally, the house presents itself as a sculpted recess into the built mass, where the leaning red wall directs the perspective to the beginning of the journey.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The absence of mandatory setbacks in the urban lot of standard dimensions [10.6 x 20m] allowed the project to occupy its entire width. Thus, instead of a loose object with narrow plant and small lateral recesses, the single-storey house had better spatial proportions and more concentrated and profitable external areas.

Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

The small slope of 60cm on the ground was used to divide the program into two levels: the first one includes the social and service areas, accessed directly by the entrance, while the second are the private areas [bedrooms and bathrooms], accessed by a ladder. The entrance to the house is made by a lower right foot, leveled by the volume of apparent concrete that can be seen from outside. The volume enters the house through a curve and develops to organize the programs of the toilet, kitchen and service area.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The living, dining and kitchen areas are spread out over a courtyard located in the center of the plan which, surrounded by large panels of glass, dilutes the limits by integrating them visually. Both the patio and its extension, a lowered floor of hydraulic tiles, are covered by a continuous pergola. These pergola elements were prefabricated individually on the bed and later assembled in order to facilitate assembly and save on shapes and struts. This technique was rescued from studies of the work of the brazilian architect Rino Levi, where the architect uses the prefabricated elements of concrete in residences in the capital to create light entrances in the middle of slab.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Finally, the transition between public and private space takes place through a garden illuminated by triangles of natural light and finished off by a bench next to the sidewalk that invites to a practice very common in the cities of the interior: to sit and to observe the street.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Ownerless House nº 01 / Vão Arquitetura" 07 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879245/ownerless-house-no-01-vao-arquitetura/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »