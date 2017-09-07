World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates
  6. 2017
  House in Ohue / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates

House in Ohue / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates

  20:00 - 7 September, 2017
House in Ohue / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates
House in Ohue / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates, © Kenji Masunaga
© Kenji Masunaga

© Kenji Masunaga © Kenji Masunaga © Kenji Masunaga © Kenji Masunaga + 19

© Kenji Masunaga
© Kenji Masunaga

From the architect. This house is located in the village where the old houses built irregular along the slope. When I first saw this village, I was fascinate with the view. The view of all those old houses along the slop looked so neat and organised, and also the ridgeline of the mountain and sky looked so clear and beautiful.

© Kenji Masunaga
© Kenji Masunaga
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Kenji Masunaga
© Kenji Masunaga

When I designed this house I made sure to match with surroundings environment. Tricky part of this site was the shape. This site’s shape was irregular and there were some steps. Therefore, I divided this house into three volume so the house could fit in the site’s shape without be bigger than other houses.

© Kenji Masunaga
© Kenji Masunaga

The characteristic roof blends well with roof gradient of the neighbour houses, and also harmonised with the ridgeline of the mountains. The residence of this house can feel the relationship with those old houses, mountains and sky.

© Kenji Masunaga
© Kenji Masunaga
