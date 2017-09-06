MVRDV and BSK To Add Timber Framed Structure to Historic Warehouse in Gothenburg

MVRDV, with co-architects BSK Arkitekter, has revealed the design of Magasin 113, a mixed-use transformation and extension of a 16,500-square-meter riverfront warehouse in Gothenburg, Sweden. Located within the planned Frihamnen RiverCity district – the largest ongoing urban development project in Scandinavia – the building will inject contemporary program in the existing warehouse structure, including flexible office spaces, an arts center, a cafe, pop-up shop spaces, retail shops, a restaurant and artist studios.

+ 8

MVRDV and BSK’s design will utilize the strong bones of the existing structure. The building’s concrete frame will serve as the support structure for three new timber-framed levels above containing flexible space, while the historic brick facade will be restored and protected through a new glass layer. MVRDV explain:

“To combine the need for insulation and the desire to maintain the existing brick facade, a transparent glass protective ‘raincoat’ will be wrapped around the existing warehouse and the new extension on top. This will add an exciting blend of a building that is ‘old’ and new, raw and smooth, and solid and transparent at the same time.”

Between the new and existing spaces, a large public space will thread between the levels, linking them both visually and physically with each other and the public square outside. A variety of stair types will connect the space vertically, creating a “dynamic but visually unified public route through space.”

Positioned alongside a nearby park and pool, Magasin 113 will serve as a new “public node” for the neighborhood, attempting to attract a diverse new community to the area.

A timeline for the project has yet to be announced.

News via MVRDV.