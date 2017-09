CEMEX Announces the Finalists of the 2017 International Building Awards

CEMEX has announced the 61 finalist projects from 17 countries in the running for the 2017 International Building Awards.

The International Edition of the CEMEX Building Awards brings together the winning projects from each of the different CEMEX National Building Awards to compete head-to-head. This year, 17 countries launched a call for completed works to participate in one of five categories and four special awards.

Participating countries included: Colombia, Costa Rica, United Arab Emirates, Spain, the United States, France, Guatemala, Haiti, Latvia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Poland, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The winners will be announced in a ceremony on November 9 in Mexico City.

See all the finalists, below.

Residential Housing

C-17 House

Villa del Rosario, Colombia

One Remarkable Expression of Living

San José, Costa Rica

Concretus House

Alicante, Spain

Barcelona Tower

Guatemala, Guatemala

Floating Hill House

Managua, Nicaragua

De León Residence

Los Santos, Panama

Gerard Lathouwers Van Hall Residence

Quebradillas, Puerto Rico

G-40 Tower

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Affordable Housing

Norte Club

Bucaramanga, Colombia

Villa de la Esperanza

Corregimiento Río Abajo, Panama

Villas del Centro III Real Estate Trust

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Building

Rhoda Erdmann House, Research and Laboratory Building

Berlin, Germany

Preschool Building San José

Cajicá, Colombia

Jacó Walk Shopping Center

Jacó, Costa Rica

JSS Academy and Sports Building

Dubai, UAE

Sufism Reoriented Sanctuary

Walnut Creek, United States

Vitrolles 12 Media Center

Vitrolles, France

World Technology Center

Guatemala, Guatemala

Marriott Port au Prince Hotel

Port au Prince, Haiti

Exupery International School and Kindergarten

Pinki, Latvia

Capilla del Espíritu Santo

Managua, Nicaragua

Plaza del Este

Costa del Este, Panama

Aquapark in Chelm

Chelm, Poland

Therapeutic Pools for La Esperanza School

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Downtown Center

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Collective Space

Road Exchange Park Construction, Quebrada Seca- Carrera 15

Bucaramanga, Colombia

"Hogar Siembra" Integral Training Center

San Rafael, Costa Rica

Golden 1 Center

Sacramento, EU

Archeopark Pavlov

Pavlov, Czech Republic

National Botanical Garden Educational Path

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Infrastructure

Chucás Hydroelectric Project Dam

Atenas, Costa Rica

Design and Construction of Two Sections of the Río Blanco - Mulukukú Highway Improvement Project

Matagalpa, Nicaragua

Chungal - Nuevo México Highway

Chilibre, Panama

Tunnel Under the Dead Vistula River

Gdansk, Poland

Railroad Cable-Stayed Bridge Over the Ozama River

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Special Awards

Construction Innovation

Nianis 112 House

Bogotá, Colombia

Pharmax Pharmaceutical

Dubai, UAE

Marriott Port au Prince Hotel

Port au Prince, Haiti

Downtown Center

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Social Value

Music Park "Jorge Villamil Cordovez"

Naiva, Colombia

"Hogar Siembra" Integral Training Center

San Rafael, Costa Rica

Sufism Reoriented Sanctuary

Walnut Creek, United States

Vitrolles 12 Media Center

Vitrolles, France

Barcelona Tower

Guatemala, Guatemala

Rafael Ybarra Homes

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Archeopark Pavlov

Pavlov, Czech Republic

INFOTEP Administrative Building

Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

Universal Accessibility

Coopsano Club

Santiago Rodríguez, Dominican Republic

Sustainable Building

Rhoda Erdmann House, Research and Laboratory Building

Berlin, Germany

Nianis 112 House

Bogotá, Colombia

One Remarkable Expression of Living

San José, Costa Rica

JSS Academy and Sports Building

Dubai, UAE

Casa Gallarda

Almería, Spain

Golden 1 Center

Sacramento, United States

4 Venezia Building

Guatemala, Guatemala

Hotel Marriott Puerto Príncipe

Puerto Príncipe, Haiti

La Casa del Volcán

Granada, Nicaragua

Plaza del Este

Costa del Este, Panama

Gerard Lathouwers Van Hall Residence

Quebradillas, Puerto Rico

ArcheoPark Pavlov

Pavlov, Poland

Imbert, Domínguez & Associates Offices

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic