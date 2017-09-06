Explore Iron Man's Futuristic Malibu Mansion With This 3D Model

What might the futuristic home of Tony Stark (AKA Iron Man) look like in our more mundane world? In this fun exercise, Archilogic imagines a for-sale version the Malibu mansion. Explore it for yourself in the 3D model!

Ever dreamed of a real superhero lifestyle? We have a rare opportunity to buy in this secluded Malibu location, thanks to a change of heart by the former owner. Dramatic views, spectacular entertaining areas, plus a huge workshop/garage and helipad – it’s all here.

Lovingly rebuilt after an unfortunate accident, this stark white clifftop mansion once again has all its original features. Buyers who enjoy a rich social life will appreciate the glamorous history of the house, in which the celebrity former owner enjoyed a lavish party lifestyle, as much as its spectacular design.

The public areas are constructed in a series of interlinked circles, with the highlight being a huge circular living room with wrap-around glass walls, offering uninterrupted views over the Pacific. Let your guests flow between these magnificent rooms or spill out onto the terrace that flows around the house to one of two swimming pools; those who know the cardinal rule that the real party happens in the kitchen will be treated to a space just as exciting as the lounge.

But there’s more to life than partying, and you’ll find other needs equally well catered to. Also on the main floor, a private gym (leading to the second pool, and with a convenient adjoining bathroom) will help you stay buff enough to fight off bad guys, should that be necessary. A dramatic cantilevered staircase leads to the second floor, where you’ll find plenty of comfortable rooms and bathrooms to accommodate all your sidekicks.

The former owner also kitted out the spacious garage under the house as a workshop space, in which any amateur engineers will be very well provided for. There’s even a display case to show off your armor – or other creations.

One more very special feature is the artificial intelligence system that operates the house’s security and other systems. Jarvis, designed personally by the former owner, is light years ahead of any other AI butler on the smart home market and sure to become almost a friend.

Please contact Ms Potts on 555-0483 with any inquiries.