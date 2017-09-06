World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Italy
  5. Filippo Bombace
  6. 2016
  Be.Re / Filippo Bombace

Be.Re / Filippo Bombace

  • 15:00 - 6 September, 2017
Be.Re / Filippo Bombace
Be.Re / Filippo Bombace, © Serena Eller Vanicher
© Serena Eller Vanicher

From the architect. Be.Re., beverage and restoration, is a new pub that I designed near the Vatican in Rome, where beers of various cultures in barrels, falls and pumps are used, with cask placed below the counter.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The service area is characterized by the use of copper, ceramic coatings with wood effect and brick of original vaults, a general taste deliberately loaded, as opposed to the tones between white and gray that characterize instead the Customer zone, mainly recognizable for the recovery of the original pavements in Carrara marble .

A large cabinet in bleached wood houses the custom beer mug for the most affectionate customers; while stools with structure in iron bar and wooden tables always bleached allow the tasting.

Detail
Detail

The same material-color palette, combined with the use of iron in corten for the sketch of the internal gazebos, connotes the room used instead for the gastronomic offer..

At the first floor, the two different flavors mix in a single setting where you can enjoy everything in a long social table or on more secluded tables or to follow the educational cultural events that are organized here.

The bathroom rooms coherently conclude the pub, adding old items such as full bricks recovered from the demolition works, used to portray an anomalous mirrored wall veiled from the exposed brick, with the contemporary design features of the pub.

Product Description. The ceramic covering wood effect used on the floor but above all to characterize the long back wall that pierces through the pub, want to convey all the warmth and rusticity of the wood, fused with the practicality of the ceramic product.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Product:

Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Italy
Cite: "Be.Re / Filippo Bombace" 06 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879178/be-filippo-bombace/>
Read comments

