Casa de los Aguacates / Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura

Save this picture! Cortesía de Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura

+ 19

Architects Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura

Location Ecuador

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Technical Information Daniel Hegen, Francisco Triguero, Patricio Cevallos, Dunia Rivadeneira, Jerónimo Zúñiga, Tomas Guerrero, Nere Guarrotxena More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Cortesía de Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura

From the architect. The “Casa de los Aguacates” reform proposal is based on opening the preexistent volume to the patio and avocado’s garden. We developed a constructive system, which allowed us to solve this new orientation and illumination task and reinforce the preexisting structure simultaneously.

This new system is composed by wood frames placed between the old eucalyptus columns and over a new concrete base. Therefore, we carefully took out the brick walls between the columns first.

Save this picture! Cortesía de Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura

This new wood frames resolve front door, and ventilation as well. Besides this, we filled with bricks old openings, we reconstruct installations, reinforced structure, floors, stairs, and other works of maintenance. The intervention has approximately 300m2 and a cost of 200 $ by m2. Everything is realized by hand craft with materials obtained in the surroundings.

Save this picture! Cortesía de Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura