  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura
  6. 2015
  7. Casa de los Aguacates / Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura

Casa de los Aguacates / Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura

  • 09:00 - 9 September, 2017
Casa de los Aguacates / Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura
Casa de los Aguacates / Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura, Cortesía de Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura
Cortesía de Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura

Cortesía de Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura Cortesía de Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura Cortesía de Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura Cortesía de Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura + 19

  • Technical Information

    Daniel Hegen, Francisco Triguero, Patricio Cevallos, Dunia Rivadeneira, Jerónimo Zúñiga, Tomas Guerrero, Nere Guarrotxena
    • More Specs Less Specs
Cortesía de Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura
Cortesía de Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura

From the architect. The “Casa de los Aguacates” reform proposal is based on opening the preexistent volume to the patio and avocado’s garden. We developed a constructive system, which allowed us to solve this new orientation and illumination task and reinforce the preexisting structure simultaneously.

Axonometric
Axonometric

This new system is composed by wood frames placed between the old eucalyptus columns and over a new concrete base. Therefore, we carefully took out the brick walls between the columns first.

Cortesía de Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura
Cortesía de Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura

This new wood frames resolve front door, and ventilation as well. Besides this, we filled with bricks old openings, we reconstruct installations, reinforced structure, floors, stairs, and other works of maintenance. The intervention has approximately 300m2 and a cost of 200 $ by m2. Everything is realized by hand craft with materials obtained in the surroundings.

Cortesía de Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura
Cortesía de Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura
Section
Section
Cortesía de Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura
Cortesía de Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Ecuador
Cite: "Casa de los Aguacates / Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura" [Casa de los Aguacates / Jorge Ramón Giacometti Taller de Arquitectura] 09 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879174/casa-de-los-aguacates-jorge-ramon-giacometti-taller-de-arquitectura/>
