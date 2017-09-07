World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Social Housing
  4. France
  5. Guinée et Potin Architects
  6. 2017
  7. 64 Social Housing / Guinée et Potin Architects

64 Social Housing / Guinée et Potin Architects

  • 02:00 - 7 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
64 Social Housing / Guinée et Potin Architects
Save this picture!
64 Social Housing / Guinée et Potin Architects, © Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

© Sergio Grazia © Sergio Grazia © Sergio Grazia © Sergio Grazia + 21

Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

From the architect. This 64 dwellings project, divided into two buildings, is implemented in the heart of the residence Pierre Loti, completing an urban renewal. The master plan places the project at a crossroads of varied building types and densities. As a consequence, the process aims for a volumetric transition, possible within the context, contributing to the future identity of the new Pierre Loti Street.

Save this picture!
General Perspective
General Perspective

Considering the multiple features (size, parking area, orientation, relation to the nearby buildings, surrounding areas layouts...) of the two set up areas offered for each building and the ambitious goal regarding density, a differentiated answer is given for each building in order to make the most of their respective potentials:

Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

- On one hand, the R building, through the shape of its roof, floors’ movements (R+4 on the Charles de Gaulle Avenue, R+5 in the center, and R+3 on Pierre Loti street) and volumes’ gradual transition, assures a new link toward Aytré city center.
- On its part, the S building facing the most imposing form of the Galapagos building offers in response a more compacted monolithic volume.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

The two constructions offer to the passerby sequenced facades: horizontally with long terraces and vertically with entrances and vertical flows inside the buildings, designed as «rifts». The project highlights ideas of appropriation and habitability, with a wish of giving to each dwelling a nearly private access. The treatment of the side spaces in connection to the Pierre Loti Street and following on from the buildings fits in with the latter outline.

Save this picture!
Context Plan
Context Plan

Accesses to the dwellings: housing’s appropriation and privatization.
Regarding the R building, the path reinterprets features of an individual housing into the apartment block: passing through a fence, pushing a barrier, following an alley, taking advantage of the landscape and entering the dwelling through a door directly open to the outside.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

Outdoor corridors allow an aerial walk, offer numerous views and support neighborly relations. Besides, they enable the dwellings to be dual-aspect, to benefit from double or triple orientation, and preserve privacy. They lead to only 6 dwellings per floor.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

These «pontoons» establish a gradual distance between public and private spaces. In addition, displaced accesses to the entrances preserve the dwellings’ intimacy from the traffic. The outdoor corridors give access to the dwellings thanks to private footbridges.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

Concerning the S building, the density of the construction and the efficiency of the distribution (8 dwellings per floor) implies a precise work regarding natural light input in each space, and especially in the communal areas. The path invented for the residents starts in a dual-aspect hall, north-south oriented, complete with a north-western fragment. This cutting up in the building allows the creation of clear views toward north, south, and west, in shared spaces bathed in light.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Social Housing France
Cite: "64 Social Housing / Guinée et Potin Architects" 07 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879150/64-social-housing-guinee-et-potin-architects/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »