  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Zen Architects
  6. 2006
  7. Green House / Zen Architects

Green House / Zen Architects

  • 17:00 - 6 September, 2017
Green House / Zen Architects
Green House / Zen Architects, © Emma Cross
© Emma Cross

© Emma Cross
From the architect. Located on a narrow site in Melbourne, the Green House was inspired by our client’s connection with landscape and represents the innovative use of sustainable design principles.

© Emma Cross
We offset the house from the north boundary and created a courtyard with north facing windows. Deciduous planting provides shade in summer, with additional plants integrated throughout the site to improve the indoor air quality. Perched above the surrounding rooftops and nestled in the tree canopies, a roof garden acts as an oasis from the urban environment.

© Emma Cross
© Emma Cross
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Emma Cross
Passive heating is provided by a two storey north facing void that allows sun to penetrate deep into the house, heating the thermal mass of exposed concrete floor and ceiling. Passive cooling is provided by windows located to catch breezes cooled by the courtyard plants and pond, while a two storey void facilitates natural heat removal through stack effect.

The end result is a living, breathing, sustainable space that is a pleasure to inhabit.

© Emma Cross
© Emma Cross
Cite: "Green House / Zen Architects" 06 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879145/green-house-zen-architects/>
