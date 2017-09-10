Max Weber Building / Atelier Pascal Gontier

+ 22

Client Université Paris Nanterre

Agent of the contracting authority Icade Promotion

HQE consultant to contracting authority SLH engineering

Contractor Atelier Pascal Gontier, architect

BET Inex: Utilities engineering firm, Batiserf: Structural engineering, Cabinet MIT, economist, J.P. Lamoureux acoustician, Paule Green landscape architect More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The Max Weber building stands inside the vast Université de Paris Nanterre campus with its various concrete and metal buildings comprising a collection testifying to the history of French university architecture built since the 1960s. Located along the path running along the west side of the University campus, the site is adjacent to its entrance.

The program required by the Université de Paris Nanterre grouping the various Social and Humane Sciences research laboratories in the same building.

The design of the Max Weber building benefitted from the start from ambitious environmental goals and an in-depth questioning of the very nature of the offices that would be provided here to researchers and with the aim of proposing new architectural avenues of exploration.