Max Weber Building / Atelier Pascal Gontier

  • 05:00 - 10 September, 2017
Max Weber Building / Atelier Pascal Gontier
Max Weber Building / Atelier Pascal Gontier, © Schnepp Renou
© Schnepp Renou

© Hervé Abbadie © Schnepp Renou © Hervé Abbadie © Schnepp Renou + 22

  • Client

    Université Paris Nanterre

  • Agent of the contracting authority

    Icade Promotion

  • HQE consultant to contracting authority

    SLH engineering

  • Contractor

    Atelier Pascal Gontier, architect

  • BET

    Inex: Utilities engineering firm, Batiserf: Structural engineering, Cabinet MIT, economist, J.P. Lamoureux acoustician, Paule Green landscape architect
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Schnepp Renou
© Schnepp Renou

From the architect. The Max Weber building stands inside the vast Université de Paris Nanterre campus with its various concrete and metal buildings comprising a collection testifying to the history of French university architecture built since the 1960s. Located along the path running along the west side of the University campus, the site is adjacent to its entrance.

Master Plan
Master Plan

The program required by the Université de Paris Nanterre grouping the various Social and Humane Sciences research laboratories in the same building.

© Schnepp Renou
© Schnepp Renou
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Schnepp Renou
© Schnepp Renou
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Schnepp Renou
© Schnepp Renou

The design of the Max Weber building benefitted from the start from ambitious environmental goals and an in-depth questioning of the very nature of the offices that would be provided here to researchers and with the aim of proposing new architectural avenues of exploration.

© Hervé Abbadie
© Hervé Abbadie
Details
Details
© Schnepp Renou
© Schnepp Renou
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
