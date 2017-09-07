World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Infrastructure
  4. Spain
  5. Padilla Nicás Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. Pontevedra Water Supply / Padilla Nicás Arquitectos

Pontevedra Water Supply / Padilla Nicás Arquitectos

  • 05:00 - 7 September, 2017
Pontevedra Water Supply / Padilla Nicás Arquitectos
Pontevedra Water Supply / Padilla Nicás Arquitectos, © Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

© Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio + 11

  • Collaborating Architect

    Alfonso López

  • Director of Works

    César Prieto García

  • Construction Companies

    UTE Vías y Construcciones S.A. - Técnicas de Desalinización de Aguas, S.A.

  • Promoter

    ACUAES + Comunidad de Galicia
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

From the architect. Monteporreiro is a natural place next to the river Lérez, few kilometers from the city of Pontevedra. In this place, there is a catchment and pumping of water from the river for urban supply. The increase in population to be supplied necessitates the expansion of the capacity of the aforementioned collection and pumping station, maintaining its position along the river.

Section
Section

The increase in capacity is achieved by means of new pumps whose height in both use (lowering) and maintenance (high) must be covered by the new building, which determines the minimum height of the same. This is the first condition of the project. The second condition is the need to ensure a minimum ventilation surface to the interior to ensure the salubrity of the jobs that are developed. The third condition is that the construction has to be done with precast concrete up to 120cm high.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The project poses a simple solution to the three conditions: prefabricated units reach the minimum height necessary for the operation and maintenance of the pumps and are gradually separated from each other until the necessary ventilation surface is reached, as well as the "gravity" of the final volume. Two metal fronts, like gates, complete the needs of the program. It is thus formalized as a large abstract element that is only related to the light metallic bridge in the vicinity; unique elements built in the leafy and thick vegetation on the banks of the river.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Mounting Diagram
Mounting Diagram
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
