  ONE Apartment Building / JSARQ

ONE Apartment Building / JSARQ

  • 15:00 - 12 September, 2017
ONE Apartment Building / JSARQ
ONE Apartment Building / JSARQ, © Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

© Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda + 18

  • Architects

    JSARQ

  • Location

    San José Province, San José, Costa Rica

  • Lead Architect

    Janine Schneider

  • Design Team JSARQ

    Francisco Vasquez, Ricardo Saborio

  • Area

    4000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Fernando Alda

  • Structural Design

    BA Ingenieria; Bernardo Sauter

  • Electric and Mechanical Design

    Tecnoconsult; Juan Carlos Ulate

  • Construction Team

    Bilco; Maynor Alvarez, Bernardo Alfaro, Daniel Vega, Alberto Fallas
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

From the architect. ONE seeks to differentiate itself from all other real estate development projects in San José. Looking to challenge traditional vertical design, characterized by a building with identical floors, ONE has given an exclusive identity to each of its units.

Concept Sketches
Concept Sketches

The building was designed from the inside out. Internal spaces are perfectly rectangular and easy to furnish, allowing one to take maximum advantage of each square foot. The building was also designed from the outside in to prove that a minimalistic, dynamic, unusual and playful aesthetic can indeed embellish the city.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The design concept is based on rectangular modules that constitute the building’s very essence. These modules appear to slide sideways, back and forth. This provides each unit with a unique identity and generates one-of-a-kind cantilever balconies and terraces.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Concrete and wood imbue the building with lightness and strength. These materials also require minimal maintenance and offer maximum durability over time. They also endow the building with a timeless elegance and a modern feel.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The lobbies were also designed with distinctive finishes and colors, to reinforce the individual experience of each apartment. Thus, the same building will offer a myriad of unique visiting experiences.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

With 9-foot, floor to ceiling windows, featuring light finishes, the city, and the park will seep into the apartment’s internal spaces. Three-bedroom apartments feature east to west views, thus providing cross ventilation in the social area and making the internal space much cooler.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The pool and jacuzzi area feature an exquisite Calcutta marble wall, which endows the space with a distinctive character. This element brings the building’s organic and free landscaping together with its natural surroundings—the park.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The fitness center features a stunning yellow ceiling, providing this area with character and energy. The project drew inspiration from the many ways in which it can be experienced: from visiting the apartments and relaxing in the common areas to admiring the façade from the street.

