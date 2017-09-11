World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Moro Taller de Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. K’umanchikua House / Moro Taller de Arquitectura

K’umanchikua House / Moro Taller de Arquitectura

  • 15:00 - 11 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
K’umanchikua House / Moro Taller de Arquitectura
Save this picture!
K’umanchikua House / Moro Taller de Arquitectura, © César Béjar
© César Béjar

© César Béjar © César Béjar © César Béjar © César Béjar + 23

Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

From the architect. K'umanchikua house is located in an avocado orchard, on a rectangular plot, with a constant slope of 15% and without potable water or drainage services, near the indigenous population of Tarécuato, Michoacán.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The request of the clients was a vacation home, with a living area to receive and host family and friends, and the house had to be deployed in an area of 20x20 without affecting the existing trees.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The project’s main intention was to generate four volumes that would not touch each other, in the first place to simplify the construction system and secondly to form a central patio that articulates flexible spaces and free circulation, that communicates visually with the outside without losing the privacy and protection for its users.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

It was built in the highest part of the land to take advantage of the view and slope, generating a system to capture the rainwater from the roofs and to be able to send it by drainage towards the "pot" of storage.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Due to the complex conditions of services and accessibility to the property, we chose to use eco-technologies and natural materials of the place; braza stone, adobe made on site, wood, reused tile, and mud floors.

Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section 1
Longitudinal Section 1

With these materials, the constructive system is of stone foundations, with adobe load walls, the inclined ceilings of wood beams and roof covered with tile.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "K’umanchikua House / Moro Taller de Arquitectura" 11 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879137/kumanchikua-house-moro-taller-de-arquitectura/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »