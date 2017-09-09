World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Zen Architects
  6. 2013
  7. Up-Cycled Warehouse / Zen Architects

Up-Cycled Warehouse / Zen Architects

  • 20:00 - 9 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Up-Cycled Warehouse / Zen Architects
Save this picture!
Up-Cycled Warehouse / Zen Architects, © Emma Cross
© Emma Cross

© Emma Cross © Emma Cross © Emma Cross © Emma Cross + 20

  • Architects

    Zen Architects

  • Location

    Richmond, Australia

  • Architect in Charge

    Ric Zen, Penny Guild

  • Area

    240.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Emma Cross
Save this picture!
© Emma Cross
© Emma Cross

From the architect. The ethos behind the conversion of this 1960's warehouse was to retain and re-use as much of the existing building as possible while still transforming it into a comfortable and energy efficient family home.

Save this picture!
© Emma Cross
© Emma Cross

The philosophy of retaining and re-using materials was applied throughout the project. In addition to the building envelope being retained, many original elements were re-used.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The existing warehouse floor slab was also kept, partially due to restricted site access, but also for its inherent embodied energy.

Save this picture!
© Emma Cross
© Emma Cross

The addition of a north-facing courtyard provides a generous amount of light and heat in winter in an otherwise poorly oriented building. Cross ventilation is achieved through new high level louvres. Mezzanine rooms float within the original volume and structure of the warehouse. A new raised deck links the living areas with the courtyard.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

By inserting a garden and light into an existing warehouse we have created an warm and liveable family home.

Save this picture!
© Emma Cross
© Emma Cross
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Australia
Cite: "Up-Cycled Warehouse / Zen Architects" 09 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879131/up-cycled-warehouse-zen-architects/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »