Up-Cycled Warehouse / Zen Architects

Architects Zen Architects

Location Richmond, Australia

Architect in Charge Ric Zen, Penny Guild

Area 240.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs Emma Cross

Manufacturers Loading...

Builder Truewood Constructions More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The ethos behind the conversion of this 1960's warehouse was to retain and re-use as much of the existing building as possible while still transforming it into a comfortable and energy efficient family home.

The philosophy of retaining and re-using materials was applied throughout the project. In addition to the building envelope being retained, many original elements were re-used.

The existing warehouse floor slab was also kept, partially due to restricted site access, but also for its inherent embodied energy.

The addition of a north-facing courtyard provides a generous amount of light and heat in winter in an otherwise poorly oriented building. Cross ventilation is achieved through new high level louvres. Mezzanine rooms float within the original volume and structure of the warehouse. A new raised deck links the living areas with the courtyard.

By inserting a garden and light into an existing warehouse we have created an warm and liveable family home.