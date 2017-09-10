World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Sou Fujimoto's Polyhedral Pavilion Shapes The Art Island of Japan

Sou Fujimoto's Polyhedral Pavilion Shapes The Art Island of Japan

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Sou Fujimoto's Polyhedral Pavilion Shapes The Art Island of Japan
Save this picture!
Sou Fujimoto's Polyhedral Pavilion Shapes The Art Island of Japan, © Fernanda Castro
© Fernanda Castro

Located a few meters from the terminal of Naoshima, the Japanese island better known as the "Art Island", Sou Fujimoto's Pavilion appears as a translucent and lightweight diamond perched on the coastal edge of Kagawa, visible from SANAA's ferry terminal welcoming the visitors to the island. 

The Naoshima Pavilion was part of the 2016 Setouchi Triennial. Fujimoto has created its structure with a white painted stainless steel framework, acting as a mesh that gives the polyhedron it's irregular shape and light appearance as if it was levitating from the ground. 

Save this picture!
© Fernanda Castro
© Fernanda Castro

The structure has an interior height of 7 meters making it a habitable structure that encourages visitors to enter and experience this reticulated and delicate space that at the same time generates shadows and allows wind breezes to trespass it. Its irregular shape and the different slopes generated in its interior gives flexibility to the structure either in contemplative terms or as a resting place from the intense sun. 

Save this picture!
© Fernanda Castro
© Fernanda Castro
Save this picture!
© Fernanda Castro
© Fernanda Castro

The pavilion is one of several architectural and artistic landmarks of the island of Naoshima which also features works by SANAA, Tadao Ando, Yayoi Kusama and James Turrell among others. 

Save this picture!
© Fernanda Castro
© Fernanda Castro

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Castro, Fernanda. "Sou Fujimoto's Polyhedral Pavilion Shapes The Art Island of Japan" [El poliedro que Sou Fujimoto diseñó para la "Isla de las Artes"] 10 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879129/sou-fujimotos-polyhedral-pavilion-shapes-the-art-island-of-japan/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »