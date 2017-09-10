Sou Fujimoto's Polyhedral Pavilion Shapes The Art Island of Japan

Located a few meters from the terminal of Naoshima, the Japanese island better known as the "Art Island", Sou Fujimoto's Pavilion appears as a translucent and lightweight diamond perched on the coastal edge of Kagawa, visible from SANAA's ferry terminal welcoming the visitors to the island.

The Naoshima Pavilion was part of the 2016 Setouchi Triennial. Fujimoto has created its structure with a white painted stainless steel framework, acting as a mesh that gives the polyhedron it's irregular shape and light appearance as if it was levitating from the ground.

The structure has an interior height of 7 meters making it a habitable structure that encourages visitors to enter and experience this reticulated and delicate space that at the same time generates shadows and allows wind breezes to trespass it. Its irregular shape and the different slopes generated in its interior gives flexibility to the structure either in contemplative terms or as a resting place from the intense sun.

The pavilion is one of several architectural and artistic landmarks of the island of Naoshima which also features works by SANAA, Tadao Ando, Yayoi Kusama and James Turrell among others.