World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. Benjamin Fleury Architecte-Urbaniste
  6. 2017
  7. Apartment Building in Pantin / Benjamin Fleury Architecte-Urbaniste

Apartment Building in Pantin / Benjamin Fleury Architecte-Urbaniste

  • 05:00 - 11 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Apartment Building in Pantin / Benjamin Fleury Architecte-Urbaniste
Save this picture!
Apartment Building in Pantin / Benjamin Fleury Architecte-Urbaniste, © David Boureau
© David Boureau

© David Boureau © David Boureau © David Boureau © David Boureau + 24

  • Analyses Manager

    Lucie Hardelay, Typhaine Le Bars, Alice Gaillard

  • Building Site Manager

    Camille Bureau

  • Engineering Consulting

    Synapse

  • Foundations

    Sondefor

  • Structural Work

    Cobat
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© David Boureau
© David Boureau

From the architect. Located in the district of "Quatre-chemins" in Pantin, the north of Denis Papin street consists of dilapidated warehouses while the south is mostly made up residential buildings dating from the beginning of the 20th century. Their facades have the specific and historic architectural writing of the neighbourhood with the use of grey bricks enhanced by ornamentations of ceramics, cornices and skylights. Situated at the junction of these two industrial and residential areas, the project is surrounded by industrial buildings on the street and garden sides and by a working-class house and a recent social residence on the gable.

Save this picture!
© David Boureau
© David Boureau

In order to ensure the good insertion into this singular context, the architectural project voluntary highlight a strong materiality composed of :

- wooden cladding, on the building's body, wich is a contemporary and environmental response to the brick cladding on the buildings around.

Save this picture!
© David Boureau
© David Boureau

- ornements, in a more contemporary version, made of dark wooden laths randomly disposed on the façades.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

- red color, used along the recess on the street side and on the shutters on the garden side. This color emphasizes the building and alludes to the lintels or the ornaments made of bricks and the shutters of the adjacent house.

Save this picture!
© David Boureau
© David Boureau
Save this picture!
© David Boureau
© David Boureau

Contrary to the surrounded constructions wich have heavy bases, the building floats onto the void of the ground floor where are the hall, the common premises and the parking. This parking under the porch is extended on the courtyard side and covered with a pergola. Covered with wooden cladding such as the façade, it becomes part of the building.

Save this picture!
© David Boureau
© David Boureau

The garden part of this courtyard is made up of a rainwater retention ditch with semi-aquatic plants allowing the environmental compliance of the 2 l / s / hectares imposed.

Save this picture!
© David Boureau
© David Boureau

The large apartments facing south are equipped with bioclimatic loggias. Each living room open onto these semi outdoor spaces and on a bay giving directly on the garden. The bioclimatic loggias are closed by a double low-emmissivity glazing wich can be generously opened in summer. They have the benefit of being used as natural temperature regulator in winter as in summer. Operating as a greenhouse, they allow the control at low cost of the thermal comfort of the flats and greatly reduce heating expenses. The installation of blinds and deciduous trees in the garden also take part in control the temperature of these loggias in summer.

Save this picture!
© David Boureau
© David Boureau
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Buildings Residential France
Cite: "Apartment Building in Pantin / Benjamin Fleury Architecte-Urbaniste" 11 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879116/apartment-building-in-pantin-benjamin-fleury-architecte-urbaniste/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »