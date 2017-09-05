World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. KASA ARCHITECTS
  6. 2017
  7. House Komoro / KASA ARCHITECTS

House Komoro / KASA ARCHITECTS

  • 20:00 - 5 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House Komoro / KASA ARCHITECTS
Save this picture!
House Komoro / KASA ARCHITECTS, © Ikunori Yamamoto
© Ikunori Yamamoto

© Ikunori Yamamoto © Ikunori Yamamoto © Ikunori Yamamoto © Ikunori Yamamoto + 24

  • Construction

    Yui Corporation Inc.

  • Site Area

    454.25 sqm

  • Building Area

    107.65 sqm

  • Building Coverage Ratio

    23.70%

  • Gross Floor Ratio

    24.53%

  • Building Scale

    1 Storey Above Ground

  • Structure

    Wood

  • Maximum Height

    4.235 m

  • Client

    Private
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ikunori Yamamoto
© Ikunori Yamamoto

From the architect. This is a one-story residential house for a family of four―a couple and two children―and is built in Komoro City, Nagano Prefecture. With views of Mount Asama to the north and the Yatsugatake Mountains far south, I planned a simple one-story house with a shed roof and an open space on the south side. This property of about 450 m2 is in the shape of a flagpole, where the pole part accounts for 80 m2.

Save this picture!
© Ikunori Yamamoto
© Ikunori Yamamoto

I decided to start with the plan for the environment―the placement and arrangement of the building and the design of the environment for the remaining 370 m2. I thought about how to achieve a design for people’s lives to flourish as they interact with the site, carefully identifying each factor individually, such as the flow of movement to the grandparents’ house located next door, handling the cold down wind from Mount Asama, preserving the view on the south side of the Yatsugatake Mountains in the distance, the connection to the outside of the property, the flow of air, etc.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Then, by creating a configuration akin to a courtyard by arranging the building in an L-shape and arranging trees on the other side that had a slope to create a lush environment as well as a flow of movement to the grandparents’ house, I aimed to create an environment connected to real nature where families could connect. As the cold winds from Mount Asama blow down through the site in winter, windows on the north side function more for ventilation purposes and a comfortable environment is created with air flowing through in spring, summer, and fall.

Save this picture!
© Ikunori Yamamoto
© Ikunori Yamamoto

The eaves on the south side protrude by 1.2 m to block the sunlight during summer, and at the same time, the horizontal line of the eaves with a relatively low height gives a sense of stability to the building in general, and a sense of ease is created by having a low center of balance. In relation to the placement of the building, as the property has an unconventional shape of a flagpole, a welcoming environment and scenery were created in the hidden areas of the flagpole property by surrounding it with the building and trees.

Save this picture!
© Ikunori Yamamoto
© Ikunori Yamamoto

As for the shape of the building, a good mix of connections between the private area, common area, and the exterior was achieved by making the building L-shaped. The sequence from the common area―the entrance to the kitchen―to the private area that lies beyond is nicely punctuated by the building’s L-shape, while the two realms of the abstract and the figurative are bridged in a pleasing manner without any particulars alterations. With a design that fulfills various considerations such as comfort and openness, this house also embodies architectural elements that awaken people’s imaginations.

Save this picture!
© Ikunori Yamamoto
© Ikunori Yamamoto
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Ikunori Yamamoto
© Ikunori Yamamoto
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "House Komoro / KASA ARCHITECTS" 05 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879081/house-komoro-kasa-architects/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »