Fish Creek Residences / DYNIA ARCHITECTS

From the architect. The site of this single story residence is at the base of the Teton Mountain range with views of canyons and peaks. To respond to this topographical edge condition, the form of the primary living space rises to capture this view.

The entry sequence begins by arrival into a south facing “courtyard” defined by the main residence and an outbuilding. A linear porch accessed from the garage or the exterior leads to the entry illuminated by an east facing light monitor.

This ‘tail’ of the scheme wraps around itself in a saxophone configuration, culminating at the expansive glazed wall and terrace beyond.