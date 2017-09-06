World
i

i

i

  Fish Creek Residences / DYNIA ARCHITECTS

Fish Creek Residences / DYNIA ARCHITECTS

  09:00 - 6 September, 2017
Fish Creek Residences / DYNIA ARCHITECTS
Fish Creek Residences / DYNIA ARCHITECTS, © Ron Johnson
© Ron Johnson

© Ron Johnson © David Agnello © Ron Johnson © David Agnello + 9

© David Agnello
© David Agnello

From the architect. The site of this single story residence is at the base of the Teton Mountain range with views of canyons and peaks. To respond to this topographical edge condition, the form of the primary living space rises to capture this view.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The entry sequence begins by arrival into a south facing “courtyard” defined by the main residence and an outbuilding. A linear porch accessed from the garage or the exterior leads to the entry illuminated by an east facing light monitor.

© Ron Johnson
© Ron Johnson

This ‘tail’ of the scheme wraps around itself in a saxophone configuration, culminating at the expansive glazed wall and terrace beyond.

© Ron Johnson
© Ron Johnson
Products:

Wood Concrete

