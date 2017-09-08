World
Las Hojas House / OsArquitectura

  • 17:00 - 8 September, 2017
Las Hojas House / OsArquitectura
Las Hojas House / OsArquitectura, © Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

© Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda + 17

  • Architects

    OsArquitectura

  • Location

    Tamarindo, Costa Rica

  • Author Architect

    John Osborne

  • Design Team

    Adrian Guevara, Arthur Micheron

  • Area

    225.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Fernando Alda

  • Project Director

    Melissa Araya Ramirez

  • Structure

    Ing. Adrian Moreno

  • Electromechanical

    EM Ingenieros; Ing. Alberto Bonilla, Ing. Orlando Bazan

  • Builder

    Juan Carlos Delgado
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

From the architect. This house is located at the edge of a touristic coastal town in Tamarindo beach, Guanacaste. At 3km from the coast, the house nestles on the side of mid sized ridge covered in secondary forest.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

This forest and the relationship of the site with its topography makes for an immerse feeling in between the tree canopies which in turn were weaved into a series of roofs that naturally illuminate and ventilate the house as a manner of leaves floating over the landscape.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Section - Model
Section - Model

The house is surrounded by forest and thus the entire social area takes advantage of this condition and opens itself on all but one side. All the private areas are on the hillside and establish a more grounded position with less exposure to exterior activity.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
