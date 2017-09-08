Las Hojas House / OsArquitectura

+ 17

Architects OsArquitectura

Location Tamarindo, Costa Rica

Author Architect John Osborne

Design Team Adrian Guevara, Arthur Micheron

Area 225.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Fernando Alda

Manufacturers Loading...

Project Director Melissa Araya Ramirez

Structure Ing. Adrian Moreno

Electromechanical EM Ingenieros; Ing. Alberto Bonilla, Ing. Orlando Bazan

Builder Juan Carlos Delgado More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This house is located at the edge of a touristic coastal town in Tamarindo beach, Guanacaste. At 3km from the coast, the house nestles on the side of mid sized ridge covered in secondary forest.

This forest and the relationship of the site with its topography makes for an immerse feeling in between the tree canopies which in turn were weaved into a series of roofs that naturally illuminate and ventilate the house as a manner of leaves floating over the landscape.

The house is surrounded by forest and thus the entire social area takes advantage of this condition and opens itself on all but one side. All the private areas are on the hillside and establish a more grounded position with less exposure to exterior activity.