  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Costa Rica
  5. OsArquitectura
  6. 2014
  Pájaro de Plata House / OsArquitectura

Pájaro de Plata House / OsArquitectura

  • 17:00 - 5 September, 2017
Pájaro de Plata House / OsArquitectura
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

© Fernando Alda

  • Architects

    OsArquitectura

  • Location

    Los Pargos, Costa Rica

  • Author Architect

    John Osborne Odio

  • Team

    Paola Fernandez, Lucía Croccia, Adrian Guevara

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Fernando Alda

  • Interior Design

    Sunderland Proctor

  • Project Director

    Melissa Araya Ramirez

  • Structure

    Ing. Adrian Moreno

  • Elecromechanical

    EM Ingenieros; Ing. Alberto Bonilla, Ing. Orlando Bazan

  • Builder

    INTI BUILDERS S.A.; Carlos Velarde

  • Interior Surface

    200m2

  • Exterior Roof Surface

    228m2
    • More Specs Less Specs
Pájaro de Plata House / OsArquitectura, © Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

From the architect. The House sits on a mountain top in a remote beach town called Playa Negra. It is a vacation home for a New York couple that was interested in a home away from home that not only adapted well to its surroundings but was instrumental to understanding them.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The house takes cues from local vernacular constructions of the area which in the architect’s opinion insert themselves in what Gilles Clément calls the third landscape; going with rather than against natural conditions.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Notable features of the project are its ambition to encompass the entire site and thus it has an exploded floor plan. The fragments of the floor plan are connected by means of land terraces that hint traces of a Mesoamerican past; its roofs attempt to stretch between structures to the point where its materiality becomes translucent.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The house is large but it is also small, the roof is big but it is also light. Its absence of glass, filtering of natural light, and play with the wind, do not allow for separation between house and its landscape.

