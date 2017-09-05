Pájaro de Plata House / OsArquitectura

+ 20

Architects OsArquitectura

Location Los Pargos, Costa Rica

Author Architect John Osborne Odio

Team Paola Fernandez, Lucía Croccia, Adrian Guevara

Area 200.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Fernando Alda

Interior Design Sunderland Proctor

Project Director Melissa Araya Ramirez

Structure Ing. Adrian Moreno

Elecromechanical EM Ingenieros; Ing. Alberto Bonilla, Ing. Orlando Bazan

Builder INTI BUILDERS S.A.; Carlos Velarde

Interior Surface 200m2

Exterior Roof Surface 228m2 More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The House sits on a mountain top in a remote beach town called Playa Negra. It is a vacation home for a New York couple that was interested in a home away from home that not only adapted well to its surroundings but was instrumental to understanding them.

The house takes cues from local vernacular constructions of the area which in the architect’s opinion insert themselves in what Gilles Clément calls the third landscape; going with rather than against natural conditions.

Notable features of the project are its ambition to encompass the entire site and thus it has an exploded floor plan. The fragments of the floor plan are connected by means of land terraces that hint traces of a Mesoamerican past; its roofs attempt to stretch between structures to the point where its materiality becomes translucent.

The house is large but it is also small, the roof is big but it is also light. Its absence of glass, filtering of natural light, and play with the wind, do not allow for separation between house and its landscape.