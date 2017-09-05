World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Argentina
  5. Pablo Gagliardo
  6. 2017
  Pueyrredón 1101 Building / Pablo Gagliardo

Pueyrredón 1101 Building / Pablo Gagliardo

  15:00 - 5 September, 2017
Pueyrredón 1101 Building / Pablo Gagliardo
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

© Ramiro Sosa

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

From the architect. Residential building located at the intersection of two tree-lined and busy streets, a few meters from the main avenues and university centers of the city of Rosario, with an ideal environment for young people and students. The corner land, with north and west orientation, and the city regulations allow the total occupation of the lot, ventilating all the rooms to the two fronts.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Its structure, made of seen concrete shuttering with wooden boards, allows a pattern of empty and full, generating double heights and cross visuals that besides allowing large wooden balconies, privilege the quality and the natural illumination of the interior environments.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

A double height entrance is projected, as a continuation of the public sidewalk with abundant vegetation and a bicycle rack for the use of its inhabitants, favoring life in contact with nature. In this way, entrance to the building takes place through a large "inner plaza". This space links public life and private life, providing permeability and urban connectivity, through its journey and spatial and visual continuity.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Pair Floors Plan
Pair Floors Plan
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The wet cores form a common part embedded in the central sector of the plant to free the space of internal use, allowing the flexibility of the spaces, as well as the different permitted uses, such as living or working. The design of the units is stripped and net, so that each one has the added value on its balcony, posed as a continuous environment in relation to the interior. As a finish, the project has two levels with terrace and own swimming pool, allowing impressive panoramic views of the city.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Sections
Sections
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Location to be used only as a reference.
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Buildings Residential Argentina
Cite: "Pueyrredón 1101 Building / Pablo Gagliardo" 05 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879076/pueyrredon-1101-building-pablo-gagliardo/>
