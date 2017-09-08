World
Public Project 1: Murmullos de amor / Benjamín Ossa + Agustín Infante

  • 15:00 - 8 September, 2017
Public Project 1: Murmullos de amor / Benjamín Ossa + Agustín Infante
Public Project 1: Murmullos de amor / Benjamín Ossa + Agustín Infante, © Sebastián Mejía
© Sebastián Mejía

  • Organizers

    Abertis Autopistas Chile, Fundación Corpartes, Facultad de Arquitectura y Arte Universidad del Desarrollo, Ilustre Municipalidad de Renca, Ministerio de Obras Públicas

  • ITO

    Daniel Quevedo

  • Constructor

    Bernardo Becerra / Acerotec
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Sebastián Mejía
© Sebastián Mejía

From the architect. Time and observation are good companions, one nourishes the other, they coexist in a virtuous space, if both are not related, they merge into the immediate. What hangs under the highway is lax in time and observation, surpasses the immediate.

© Sebastián Mejía
© Sebastián Mejía

Installing a device in the public space ignites and activates elements and phenomena that occur there spontaneously even naturally, its nomenclature seems logical even if we do not perceive them at all and we end up seeing the back of a motorway; The limit and infrastructure of its raison d'être. When I face that place, that supposedly residual space, I perceive its intense energy, the high traffic on the highway exert constant vibration on the slabs, the noise at the junction between the suspended road and the meeting with solid ground is established as the instant of shock, the wind that encases and occupies the level step as a transit corridor ends up making the place an active, dynamic and spontaneous space. A new kind of nature.

Plan
Plan
Courtesy of Benjamín Ossa + Agustín Infante
Courtesy of Benjamín Ossa + Agustín Infante
Sections 02
Sections 02

The work, this metallic mantle that hangs under the speedway, responds and uses concordantly the vibratory energy, the wind corridor and the architecture of the space to connect and tune with its surroundings. This idea does not distance itself from the place but on the contrary it clings and merges with it.

© Sebastián Mejía
© Sebastián Mejía
Detail
Detail
© Sebastián Mejía
© Sebastián Mejía
Products:

Steel Concrete Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Bridges Chile
