  7. School Group Jean Ferrat / Atelier Didier Dalmas

School Group Jean Ferrat / Atelier Didier Dalmas

  • 05:00 - 9 September, 2017
School Group Jean Ferrat / Atelier Didier Dalmas
School Group Jean Ferrat / Atelier Didier Dalmas, © Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet

© Erick Saillet © Erick Saillet © Erick Saillet © Erick Saillet + 27

  • Economy of Construction

    VOXOA

  • Structure

    COGECI

  • Engineering Consultancy

    Arbor&Sens

  • Landscape

    ATELIER ANNE GARDONI
© Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet

From the architect. The project is located on a land of 10,235 square meters on the boundary of the ancient center of Belley. It is served by the Chemin de la Rodette and the rue des Ecassaz. The plot has a steep slope.

Level 0 floor plan
Level 0 floor plan

The project falls within a context of requalification of peripheral public spaces. For example, the creation of a public square on the northern part.

© Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet

On a sloping ground, this was to realize a school equipment and a public space allowing to signify one of the entrances of the city. This project is not a place, it is not a view, it is not a school but it is a set that organizizes the slope and the entrance to the city.

© Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet

The slope is constructed along a north-south axis, thus determining the oppositions of spaces. The public space, forecourt of the school, is distinguished by the distribution of the functions that integrate it: road, parking, and bus station to the East. In the West, a landscaped belvedere esplanade. This esplanade finds its extension inside the school equipment with the position of the recreation courses.

Cross Section
Cross Section

The school is an element of composition of this North-South axis. It is organized around and along a central circulation on two levels. This allows you to manage the slope and provide walk-in access to all spaces.

© Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet

This inner street creates large openings on the landscape to the east and on the western courts. It is a varied space with varied sequences. They are clearly identifiable and easy to locate.

Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

The two groups of classes are treated as autonomous entities. The school restaurant and the multi-purpose dairy are at the ends of the road. The dirty polyvalente is overhanging the public space and becomes a "showcase" on the plot.

© Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet
Products:

Wood Steel Stone

