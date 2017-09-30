World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Pop-In, Pop-Out, Pop-Up: Collapsible Street Cinema Uses Film to Reflect on Soviet Russia in Venice

Pop-In, Pop-Out, Pop-Up: Collapsible Street Cinema Uses Film to Reflect on Soviet Russia in Venice

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Pop-In, Pop-Out, Pop-Up: Collapsible Street Cinema Uses Film to Reflect on Soviet Russia in Venice

Designed for the V-A-C Foundation, Venice-Based Israeli architect Omri Revesz’s adjustable Street Cinema rests lightly next to a canal in Venice, Italy, expanding, contracting, opening, and closing as its program changes. 

Acting as a social gathering point during the day and an open-air cinema at night, the structure was open for the 74th Venice Film Festival as part of the V-A-C’s Venice Art Biennale 2017 exhibition Space Force Construction – a reflection on the centenary of the Soviet Revolution.

© Nicolò Zanatta © Nicolò Zanatta © Nicolò Zanatta © Nicolò Zanatta + 22

Save this picture!
Pop-In, Pop-Out, Pop-Up: Collapsible Street Cinema Uses Film to Reflect on Soviet Russia in Venice, © Nicolò Zanatta
© Nicolò Zanatta

Cinema was a crucial tool for the spread of information during the early stages of the Soviet period, being the most effective way to unite people in a state ravaged by the effects of civil war. The Street Cinema sought to reference the Soviet Agit-train and Agit-cinema and reflect on the powerful influence of visual media on social and political contexts.

Save this picture!

The logic of Russian Constructivism inspired the metal elements that hold together the modular wooden structure. These frames could be pulled back and forth, accommodating a range of cultural purposes, from conferences and public discussions to artistic performances and film screenings. The adjustable curtain mechanism furthered the changeable intimacy, dictating the visibility of the activity within from the outside.

The cinema’s flexibility allowed a variety of activities, the first being a performance piece by Russian artist Olga Jitlina as part of Space Force Construction. But given the Cinema’s inspiration, film was the main focus.

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Zanatta
© Nicolò Zanatta

Divided into 8 sections, the film schedule presented pieces aligned with ideas of Battleground, Festival, Exhibition, School, Theater, Press, Factory and Home. Each of these represented “a space of critical importance in early Soviet Russia” and addressed “the social, political, economic and artistic shift that marked the emergence of a new state paradigm and social building.”

There is something boat-like about the Street Cinema in the context of Venice, its sail-like skin and mast-like structure pulled in and out along the canal based on the conditions and requirements of the day. It is a clever, elegant design that united the past and present of two very different places through performance, space and film.

Save this picture!

Architects: Omri Revesz Design Studio
Lead Architects Designer: Omri Revesz  
Location: Fondazione delle Zattere 1401, Venice
Completion Year: 2017
Area: 50 sqm
Design project assistants: Michael Carion, Clara Accebbi
Space Force Construction curators: Katerina Chuchalina (V-A-C Foundatiom) and Matthew Witkovsky (Art Institute of Chicago)
Cinema pavilion curator: Katerina Chuchalina
Film programme curator: Anna Ilchenko
Engineering project: Milan Ingegneria Maurizio Milan
Construction and AV: WeExhibit
Illustrations: Mariana Riobom
Textile system: AF&F
Photography: Nicolò Zanatta

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Misc
Cite: Tessa Forde. "Pop-In, Pop-Out, Pop-Up: Collapsible Street Cinema Uses Film to Reflect on Soviet Russia in Venice" 30 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879033/pop-in-pop-out-pop-up-collapsible-street-cinema-uses-film-to-reflect-on-soviet-russia-in-venice/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »