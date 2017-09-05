Sneak Peek: MAD's Chaoyang Park Plaza Project is Almost Complete

If you follow MAD Architects on social media, the chances are good that in recent months you've seen a number of updates regarding their Chaoyang Park Plaza project in Beijing. Located at the southern edge of the largest park in Beijing, the project comprises a complex of 5 buildings, including a pair of asymmetric towers that reach 120 meters tall. Now, with the building almost complete, photographer Khoo Guo Jie of Studio Periphery has provided us with this sneak peek of the project.

The Chaoyang Park Plaza project is the most complete realization yet of MAD founder Ma Yansong's "Shan Shui City" vision, which takes inspiration from traditional Chinese landscape painting to propose an artificial landscape that, in Ma's words, creates a "future-high-density urban environment focused on people’s emotions: what they feel and what they see." The project's location was ideal for this concept, as the park's Nanhu Lake provides the water ("shui") to balance the "mountains" ("shan") created by the project.

