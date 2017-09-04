World
Brick House / Bastian Architecture

  • 19:00 - 4 September, 2017
Brick House / Bastian Architecture
© Justin Aaron
© Justin Aaron

© Justin Aaron

© Justin Aaron
© Justin Aaron

From the architect. This project saw the revitalisation of an inner city worker’s cottage. The renovation opened up the internal spaces, provided natural light and a direct connection to the outdoor area. Internally the house has been reconfigured, consolidating service areas around a small side courtyard and opening the living and dining space directly onto the new courtyard. The new extension has been raised to match the garden level, the internal floor change occurring at the threshold between the old and new parts of the house.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans

The renovations + additions took cues from the existing materiality of the building, in particular an exposed recycled brick wall. Recycled bricks were sourced to match and the wall was extended, adding texture and colour in an otherwise monochrome extension. New brickwork weaves through the project, beginning inside as the kitchen bench, wrapping along the length of the room as a ledge for artwork and modern essentials, snaking outside and bulging to form a BBQ bench and finally dipping down to create a long bench seat.

© Justin Aaron
© Justin Aaron

The hit + miss brickwork of the courtyard will visually borrows space from the shared laneway beyond, while the brick on edge paving steps its way into the landscape; blurring the edges between garden + courtyard.

Section
Section

The materiality of the bricks is contrasted by a folded white living, kitchen + dining space. The roof folds up to the north providing light and ventilation while also creating a sense of weightlessness which counteracts the solid brick base.

Brick House / Bastian Architecture, © Justin Aaron
© Justin Aaron

Located in a Heritage Conservation Area the renovation is not visible from the street providing a sense of delight and surprise as you walk thought the traditional front of the terrace into the new open + light extension.

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Australia
Cite: "Brick House / Bastian Architecture" 04 Sep 2017. ArchDaily.
Read comments

