  7. Greycouch / IDEACOUCH

Greycouch / IDEACOUCH

  • 19:00 - 8 September, 2017
Greycouch / IDEACOUCH
Greycouch / IDEACOUCH, © Taehyun Ryu
© Taehyun Ryu

© Taehyun Ryu

  • Architects

    IDEACOUCH

  • Location

    Seoul, South Korea

  • Lead Architect

    Jaesun Kim / JOYUL ARCHITECTURE

  • Area

    125.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Taehyun Ryu

  • Contractor

    Jungmin Ryu / GUMIRI

  • Project Manager

    Joven Youngkyu Park / Fundamental Creative Group

  • Budget

    $250,000
© Taehyun Ryu
© Taehyun Ryu

From the architect. GREYCOUCH is a 4-story building located at the heart of a residential area in Seoul. This rough, gray cement building looks as if unfinished, standing among typical modern Korean buildings finished with reddish bricks.

© Taehyun Ryu
© Taehyun Ryu

The space designer, Taehyun Ryu (chief executive designer of IDEACOUCH) focused on minimizing the formative aesthetics of the building exterior and, instead, utilizing the interior space as well as expressing the lifestyle and personality of the space owner.

In South Korea, a country that achieved fast economic development with high population density, there has been an expectation that private spaces need to look as large as possible, rather than that they need to be designed in a way that maximizes the efficiency.

© Taehyun Ryu
© Taehyun Ryu

However, the subsequent cultural and social stabilization led to change of such perception and, now, people are increasingly focusing on pragmatic and practical personal life rather than on the appearance and ostentatious display. Accordingly, the designer attempted to create a new and appropriate partition and composition of the floor plan while ensuring the colors and style reflect the personality of the owner.

Isometric
Isometric

Considering the narrow vertical space inside the building, glass stairs were used to maximize the efficiency of the circulation and partition, and each floor was divided by the stairs for different functions. For efficient use of space, the designer maintained the rectangular floor plan that accommodates the circulation and different functions of the space.

© Taehyun Ryu
© Taehyun Ryu

The living room and kitchen on the third floor are the most significant spot for everyday life of the owner who often enjoys partying with and cooking for his friends. In addition, watching TV, playing video games, and other daily activities take place on this floor.

© Taehyun Ryu
© Taehyun Ryu

The second and fourth floors were designed for rest, especially, sleep, with convenient light control and modest lighting that creates a cozy atmosphere. The terrace on the fourth floor double as a small swimming pool during the summer.

© Taehyun Ryu
© Taehyun Ryu
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Greycouch / IDEACOUCH" 08 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878970/greycouch-ideacouch/>
