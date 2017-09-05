World
  7. Emerald Hills Leisure Centre / MJMA + MTa

Emerald Hills Leisure Centre / MJMA + MTa

  • 11:00 - 5 September, 2017
Emerald Hills Leisure Centre / MJMA + MTa
Emerald Hills Leisure Centre / MJMA + MTa, © Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

© Shai Gil © Shai Gil © Shai Gil © Shai Gil + 16

  • Architects

    MJMA, MTa

  • Location

    Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada

  • MJMA Team

    Ted Watson, Vitkors Jaunkalns, Andrew Filarski, Robert Allen, David Miller, Cathy McMahon, Tarisha Dolyniuk, Andrew Bramm, Jason Wah, Kenyon Jin, Katya Tunon-Marshall, Timothy Belanger, Amanda Chong

  • MTa Team

    Tom Tittemore, Bill Vance

  • Area

    57000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Shai Gil

  • Structural

    Read Jones Christoffersen Ltd.

  • Mechanical

    Smith + Andersen

  • Electrical

    Smith + Andersen

  • Civil

    ISL Engineers
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

From the architect. The Emerald Hills Leisure Centre caters specifically to leisure, therapeutic, and learn-to-swim programming. The facility is co-joined to an existing Catholic High School with an operating partnership to create a shared ‘Community Centre’ as well as aquatic programming for students.

© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

The aquatic hall and lobby are conceived of as a singular sculpted volume that defines the new social hub of the community. The existing gymnasium, auditorium, and classrooms are shared with the aquatic facility to create a vibrant evening community center for the greater community. The County maximizes utilization of both the pool and the school with joint use agreements with opportunities to connect for rehabilitation and therapy, given the proximity to a new hospital complex.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The aquatic center includes a 6-lane 25-metre lap pool, adjustable floor therapy pool, tot pool, whirl pool, and steam room. The facility features a fully transparent gender-neutral universal change room accessible and inclusive for all. An upper level ‘shell space’ is provided above the change rooms as a future fitness center.

© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

Formally the building is a simple and affordable ‘big box’ volume designed to have a sense of lightness and dynamic movement. The building’s trapezoidal plan is created by maximizing the buildable footprint to the site setbacks. The mono-slope roof drains diagonally to provide maximum natatorium volume, and clerestory daylighting with a low height to the rear courtyard.

© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

White triangulated standing seam panels float above a black pre cast base and incorporate four triangulated glazing locations. Interior acoustic surfaces and ceiling are triangulated above a black hexagonally tiled base to create a serene, unified and high-quality sonic environment.

© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

Responding to the Northern Alberta climate the building’s triple glazed openings are minimized to four strategic locations and shaped to maximize their effect. The amount of glazing is specifically located low at deck level for views to landscaped areas to the west and located high on the front elevation to bounce light off the ceiling structure — resulting in maximum low-glare lighting distribution.

© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

A key building feature is the filtration system — a salt-water German Wapotec system that has a lower than normal chlorine requirement. The HydroSan flocculant filtration process removes organics to achieve European DIN standards, providing the highest level of water clarity and air quality.

© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil
Cite: "Emerald Hills Leisure Centre / MJMA + MTa" 05 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878969/emerald-hills-leisure-centre-mjma-plus-mta/>
