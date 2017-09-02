The Serenity and Community of White Arkitekter's Hasle Harbour Bath

Completed in 2013 on the western coast of Bornholm—a small Danish island located south of Sweden—the Hasle Harbour Bath by White Arkitekter is one of a number of waterfront bathing facilities appearing in Denmark. Structures such as the Hasle Harbour Bath, the Kastrup Sea Bath, also by White Arkitekter, and the Copenhagen Harbour Bath by BIG + JDS, evoke images of a bracing coexistence with natural elements. If hygge, the Danish art of cosiness, has been one of the country's most successful cultural exports in recent years, the idea of a refreshing dip in the Baltic Sea offers a counterpart—a ying to hygge's yang.

+ 4

But what impact do these facilities have on the people that live with them? And what can such structures do beyond offering a platform from which to dive into the water? In this 2-minute video, White Arkitekter follows up with the community of Hasle to find out how the Harbour Bath has brought people together, created a relaxing getaway, and reconnected the harbor with Bornholm's spectacular sunsets.