  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Memorial Center
  4. Norway
  5. Blakstad Haffner Arkitekter
  6. 2016
  7. Hegnhuset Memorial and Learning Center / Blakstad Haffner Arkitekter

Hegnhuset Memorial and Learning Center / Blakstad Haffner Arkitekter

  • 05:00 - 5 September, 2017
Hegnhuset Memorial and Learning Center / Blakstad Haffner Arkitekter
© Espen Grønli
© Espen Grønli

  • Architects

    Blakstad Haffner Arkitekter

  • Location

    Utøya, Hole, Norway

  • Project Leader

    Erlend Blakstad Haffner

  • Project Team

    Branko Belacevic, Petar Stelkic, Vladimir Cvejic, Ivana Barandovski, Siri Blakstad, Bjørn Cappelen

  • Area

    767.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Espen Grønli, Are Carlsen

  • Exhibition design and consultant

    Tor Einar Fagerland, professor NTNU, Trondheim.

  • Exhibition design

    Atle Aas, exhibition architect.

  • Landscape architects

    Inby (+ Blakstad Haffner).

  • Owner builder

    Utøya AS

  • Consultant

    Kurt Breitenstein

  • Collaborators

    Alice Greenwald, Director, 9/11 Memorial Museum. James Young, Professor University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Ed Linenthal, Editor, Journal of American History, Professor Indiana University. Clifford Chanin, Vice President for Education and Public Programs, 9/11 Memorial Museum. Jo Stein Moen, AUF senior, author of Utøya book, Communications Director at MARINTEK.
© Are Carlsen
© Are Carlsen

From the architect. Hegnhuset is a learning, communication and memorial house for the brutal incident that happened on July 22 on Utøya. The building contains a story of both survival and death: We have preserved the parts of the building that were directly affected, while at the same time retaining the restrooms that served as safe hiding places.

© Are Carlsen
© Are Carlsen

Over the remains of the old cafe building a second building envelope was added as a protective cover. The new building body was laid in a distorted angle, in the same axis as the other new buildings we have erected on Utøya. It is carefully placed to avoid the places where people lost their lives. It represents and clarifies change, a new historical layer and a new chapter on the island’s history.

© Are Carlsen
© Are Carlsen

69 pillars of wood that support the building’s roof defines the room and represent those who died on July 22nd. Around these 69 columns there are 495 smaller outer poles which create a safe, guarding fence around the interior. By number it represent those who survived the tragedy on Utøya and who will carry thoughts and memories of this day for the rest of their lives.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan

The corridor between the outside fence and the inner columns emphasizes the feeling of being trapped, but apparently free. To enhance the feeling of uncertainty, the openings in the fence are placed randomly. To create a sense of security and flow between the building and the landscape there are five entrances to the building.

© Are Carlsen
© Are Carlsen

The brutal incident is accentuated. The fenced house is not polished and consists of coarse untreated natural materials in wood and concrete. The ceiling height is 8 meters at the highest.

© Espen Grønli
© Espen Grønli

On the top floor are the remains of the old cafe building, with intact bullet holes through the walls and the furniture, and with open windows that show the escape routes. Under the old cafe there is dug out a space for a learning and information area, designed by Atle Aas and Tor Einar Fagerland. The old staircase between the old cafe building and the new structure creates a visual link between the memories of July 22 and the learning zone around the house.

© Are Carlsen
© Are Carlsen

Blakstad Haffner has worked with AUF (Arbeidernes Ungdomsfylking, the Norwegian Labour Party’s youth organization) on the development of Utøya as a camp site since August 2011, and is still working on the continuous process of rebuilding Utøya as an important political workshop.

© Espen Grønli
© Espen Grønli
