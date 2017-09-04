VÈLO7 Cycle Shop / lina architekci

+ 28

Architects lina architekci

Location Głogowska 125, Poznań, Poland

Project Team Paweł Garus, Jerzy Woźniak, Anna Kazecka

Area 100.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Patryk Lewinski

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. VÈLO7 is a group of bicycle enthusiasts who want to share their passion with others. Interested in offering best quality bicycles to their customers, they have decided to create a unique place that would reflect their common fascination. This job was entrusted to a befriended studio mode:lina.

“We are crazy about bicycles. We can race, ride and ramble on about them all the time. Bicycles definitely get us going” – VÈLO7

The cyclists needed a multifunctional space which could easily accommodate the functions of a bike shop, service and repair and a place for bike testing. Knowing that in VÈLO7 it is all about two-wheelers, our designers tapped into bicycle inspirations.

The triangular forms and slant surfaces used throughout the interior refer to the shape of the bicycle frame. Its characteristic geometry was also translated into specially designed bike racks, which resulted in additional space for bike presentation.

Apart from bicycle inspirations, the designers also applied the visual identification of the brand and its logo created by Minima Advertising People. As the brand is owned by genuine enthusiasts, their passion and commitment had to be reflected already at the graphic level. The black-and-white interior matches the visual representation of VÈLO7, while the dividing lines and lighting refer to its triangular logo.

The ground plan of the entire store provides for the ultimate, albeit slightly concealed, cycling-related element. The respective zones are divided in a way that resembles a bicycle wheel with the display zone located in the centre (the hub) and converging lines representing the spokes. The interior has a dynamic form which is to reflect the rhythm of bicycle races.