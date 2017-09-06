MOA Unveils Mobius-Inspired Amphitheatre in Tunisia

Antwerp-based office Making of Architecture (MOA) has unveiled their first project in Tunisia – an amphitheater-like event space that will be located in a future “art village” development. Named “ARENA,” the site is located in Utique – an ancient, archaeologically-rich region near Tunis. Says MOA: “Placed in the heart of the future art village, the ARENA will be a place where local & renowned artists could meet and exchange with visitors; it’s also a place where you could enjoy a concert and open-air events.”

The area’s materials, colors and landscape inspire the building. The project is discreetly set into the sensitive nature, oriented towards the landscape – MOA.

Embedded into the side of a hill, ARENA takes inspiration from a Mobius strip, which informs the buildings curving façade. The bleachers, in contrast are placed orthogonal to the level curves of the site hill.

This ‘Mobius’ shape also informs the buildings program, reuniting both indoor and outdoor event spaces and providing audiences with the view towards the lake, which the site overlooks. Says MOA: “The building becomes a subtle yet distinctive structure that respects its surroundings. At the same time, it stands proud and visible in the landscape with a unique architectural identity, creating a new iconic landmark.”

The building’s architectural organization follows the rugged landscape, creating two floor plans, with double height spaces facing the lake. Inside, flexible rooms provide space for meeting, workshops, exhibitions and market stands, aiming to be part of the everyday life in the village.

Terraced landscaping offers informal recreational space for visitors, as well as guiding people on the outside of the building towards the main entry or the café.

As a real social hub, the art village ARENA is brought as an activator inspired from the city life into an agriculture site – MOA.

