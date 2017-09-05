World
  7. House ACP / Candida Tabet Arquitetura

House ACP / Candida Tabet Arquitetura

  • 09:00 - 5 September, 2017
House ACP / Candida Tabet Arquitetura
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

© Fran Parente © Fran Parente © Fran Parente © Fran Parente + 41

  • Project Manager

    Gabriel Faria de Paula

  • Team

    Carolina Biseli, Carolina da Mata, Santiago Fernandez

  • Construtora

    Gaia Construtora

  • Concrete Structure

    Benedicts Engenharia

  • Wood Structure

    Orbital Consultoria e Construções Ltda.

  • Lightning

    VM Iluminação
    More Specs Less Specs
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

From the architect. Nestled longwise into the site and arranged in a semi-circle plot, this one main storey, a mezzanine and an annex playroom house designed for a couple and two children focuses on leisure and family life.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Following client expectations, it plans to maximize the beautiful view to the horizon and to emphasize circulation between the different rooms promoting conviviality, contemplation and inviting to idleness.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The design composition gains rhythm through the mix of the standard ceiling height of the aligned bedrooms area and the double ceiling height of the social area with a mezzanine placed at its center. In addition to the aesthetic function, the great ceiling height potentiates crossing ventilation and allows hot air to rise improving thermal comfort.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The ACP house is structured by a striped pattern of wood porches and beams of sustaina-ble solid Cumaru wood. The roof was built with processed boards and waterproof mem-brane in order to avoid the use of water and provide faster construction.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

This architecture overtakes the traditional concepts by the interaction between indoor and outdoor thanks to the pool set up against the glass curtain wall that makes up the facade and transforms the living-room into a large terrace once it is completely folded, overlooking the golf course. The mezzanine placed between living and dining room, above the TV room, also facing interior and exterior, offers a quite reading area with a panoramic view.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

With its outstanding proportions (2,5 meters wide by 45 meters long), an unique longitudinal gallery generates a section between social and private areas promoting a promenade full of architectural scenes coming from the exposed wood structure, the detached volumes with generous amount of transparency and invasion of sunlight.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The house asserts a contemporary and elegant interior design with white walls contrasting with the yellowish of Cumaru wood panels and structure. The floor finishing is light grey cement and the fireplace and the stair are made of dark steel.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Site
Site
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Some furniture is bespoke, like the dining room cupboard and closets; others such as the dining table and benches are made with left over wood from the house construction.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Bathroom follows the minimalist color palette: walls are covered with dark grey cement, the wall mounted sink and niches are built in grey limestone and the shower’s box floor is cov-ered with brown river pebble.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

A large zenithal frame brings sunlight into the space.

Sections
Sections

The decoration and the finishes were planned for intense use with no restriction for “vivid” children; therefore seats were upholstered with Sunbrella® fabric and nautical rope making everything simplified and practical.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
