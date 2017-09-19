World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Colombia
  5. Arquitectura en Estudio
  6. 2017
  7. Naos Business Campus / Arquitectura en Estudio

Naos Business Campus / Arquitectura en Estudio

  • 15:00 - 19 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Naos Business Campus / Arquitectura en Estudio
Save this picture!
Naos Business Campus / Arquitectura en Estudio, © Llano Fotografía
© Llano Fotografía

© Llano Fotografía © Llano Fotografía © Llano Fotografía © Llano Fotografía + 32

Save this picture!
© Llano Fotografía
© Llano Fotografía

From the architect. NAOS - Business Campus is an office building located in the northern area of Bogotá, Colombia. The design focuses on providing a sustainable response to its environment and specific location, aiming to generate comfortable and healthy spaces while using natural resources in an efficient manner.

Save this picture!
© Llano Fotografía
© Llano Fotografía

A fully glazed cladding solution maximises the entrance of natural light into working areas, lowering the requirements for artificial lighting. The curved aluminum screen that protects this fully glazed external skin controls heat gains in critical times of the day, responding to the environment with different densities between its elements according to the orientation of each facade.

Save this picture!
Roof Plan
Roof Plan

These two main elements, along with fair-faced concrete walls, make up the whole of the facade, giving the building a minimalist and contemporary image. The curved corners respond to the movement and urban dynamic of its surroundings. Double height balconies house 6m tall rubber trees, a very typical species in this area, reinforcing the sustainable image of the building towards the city.

Save this picture!
© Llano Fotografía
© Llano Fotografía
Save this picture!
Facade Composition Diagram
Facade Composition Diagram
Save this picture!
© Llano Fotografía
© Llano Fotografía

The design takes advantage of air currents coming from the east mountains to naturally ventilate internal areas through a plenum created between the ceiling and the concrete floor slabs. On warm days, air pressure opens up trap doors located on the ceilings to allow hot air to rise and be naturally expelled by the cold air current coming in from the mountains, lowering demand on mechanical ventilation systems, reducing energy consumption and guaranteeing thermal comfort inside.

Save this picture!
© Llano Fotografía
© Llano Fotografía

The triple height entrance lobby is an extension of the public realm, with trees and benches reinforcing its urban character inside. A very restricted material palette -white calacatta marble, black ultra thin porcelain tiles (reinforced with fiberglass) and teak wood, give this space a sober and elegant character.

Save this picture!
© Llano Fotografía
© Llano Fotografía

The texture, brightness, and luminosity of the white marble contrasts with the slick depth of the black porcelain, both complemented by the warm and natural colors and textures of the sustainably sourced timber. Signage has been embedded into the walls and ceilings to emphasize the cleanliness of the design.

Save this picture!
Public Spaces Diagram
Public Spaces Diagram

The roof landscaping has been strategically designed to blur the boundaries with the city and bring the mountains closer. This space becomes a green park, packed with vegetation, hills, grass and large native trees that reduce the need for watering. Its large extension helps to harvest rainwater that will be used for bathroom supply and garden watering, while it creates an intimate relationship with nature for the people using its break out areas.

Save this picture!
© Llano Fotografía
© Llano Fotografía

Parking areas, with their green colors and dynamic graphics, prioritize hybrid and electric vehicle parking spots, providing charging stations in some of the spots. Bicycle parking is also generously provided, and the comfortable shower and dressing room areas intend to encourage a healthy lifestyle. By combining all these strategies of energy efficiency and rationalizing the use of natural resources, the building has been pre-certified LEED Gold in the Shell & Core category.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Interiors Architecture Sustainability & Green Design Colombia
Cite: "Naos Business Campus / Arquitectura en Estudio" 19 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878898/naos-business-campus-arquitectura-en-estudio/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »