Church in Diagonal Mar / ERITHACUS

+ 18

Architects ERITHACUS

Location Carrer de Ramon Turró, 324, Barcelona, Spain

Author Architects Guillermo Maluenda, Tomás Ivars

Area 2115.0 m2

Project Year 2010

Photographs Joan Guillamat, Pere Planells

Manufacturers Loading...

Quantity Surveyor Josep Armenter

Collaborating Architects Thomas Wissing, Fabio Bagnara

Engineering Sala Consultors S.L.,Margal

Builder URCOTEX I S.L. More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The radial floor falls naturally in the site converging towards the presbytery, as a point of isolation and in the direction north southbound opening to the chamfer, the street and symbolically to the whole neighborhood...

The rose window which presides as a great overhang in the main front is a steel corten area of 120m2 which with"the word"die cast and retro-illuminated announces the Gospel message to the city.

The facades of concrete, in order to get an indoor environment of seclusion, are articulated through planes of orientation and different heights and accommodate various bas-reliefs typical of Christian symbolism that invites meditation, like on the pilgrim and enduring character of the Church.

The nave and presbytery receive natural illumination" from above" by prismatic skylights oriented northwards, which in turn promotes energy savings.

In counterpoint to the horizontality of the building is the slender bell tower of 28m high. It combines concrete, wood, steel cortén and copper.

It can be said that this church largely has been built up as it was done in the past, with a generous and selfless support of many faithful and excited people about the idea of making this the Church in this new neighborhood of Barcelona.