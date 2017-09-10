World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. Spain
  5. ERITHACUS
  6. 2010
  7. Church in Diagonal Mar / ERITHACUS

Church in Diagonal Mar / ERITHACUS

  • 02:00 - 10 September, 2017
Church in Diagonal Mar / ERITHACUS
Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
© Joan Guillamat

  • Architects

    ERITHACUS

  • Location

    Carrer de Ramon Turró, 324, Barcelona, Spain

  • Author Architects

    Guillermo Maluenda, Tomás Ivars

  • Area

    2115.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2010

  • Photographs

    Joan Guillamat, Pere Planells

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Josep Armenter

  • Collaborating Architects

    Thomas Wissing, Fabio Bagnara

  • Engineering

    Sala Consultors S.L.,Margal

  • Builder

    URCOTEX I S.L.
Save this picture!
Church in Diagonal Mar / ERITHACUS, © Joan Guillamat
From the architect. The radial floor falls naturally in the site converging towards the presbytery, as a point of isolation and in the direction north southbound opening to the chamfer, the street and symbolically to the whole neighborhood...

Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
The rose window which presides as a great overhang in the main front is a steel corten area of 120m2 which with"the word"die cast and retro-illuminated announces the Gospel message to the city.

Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
The facades of concrete, in order to get an indoor environment of seclusion, are articulated through planes of orientation and different heights and accommodate various bas-reliefs typical of Christian symbolism that invites meditation, like on the pilgrim and enduring character of the Church.

Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
The nave and presbytery receive natural illumination" from above" by prismatic skylights oriented northwards, which in turn promotes energy savings.

Save this picture!
Section and Details
Section and Details

In counterpoint to the horizontality of the building is the slender bell tower of 28m high. It combines concrete, wood, steel cortén and copper.

Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
Save this picture!
Elevation and Details
Elevation and Details
Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
It can be said that this church largely has been built up as it was done in the past, with a generous and selfless support of many faithful and excited people about the idea of making this the Church in this new neighborhood of Barcelona.

Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Churches Spain
