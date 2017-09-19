World
VE GRANDE Headquarters / Punto Arquitectónico + VE GRANDE

  • 13:00 - 19 September, 2017
VE GRANDE Headquarters / Punto Arquitectónico + VE GRANDE
VE GRANDE Headquarters / Punto Arquitectónico + VE GRANDE, © Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

  • Other Participants

    Arq. Cristina Cámara, Arq. Rolando Lizarraga, Arq. Estefani Luis, Br. Estephania Lugo, Arq. Cristopher Estrella, Arq. Manuel Ferrer
© Tamara Uribe
From the architect. VeGrande is an office dedicated to graphic design and branding. The project consisted of reusing a rustic warehouse construction and turning it into space where creative and multidisciplinary work could be developed.

Sections
Sections

From the street, the facade remains blind, somewhat aggressive, a vertical landmark with the name is the door to an atypical space in the interior, and the only access point to the offices. As a pause between the exterior and the interior, take place the access square, a transition space and the main illumination source in the interior space, the only one green place at the office. The interior façade is configured with doors and vaults according to the needs, emphasizing the views to the access point.

© Tamara Uribe
The interior is configured by three continuous spaces. The first contains the public area (reception and meeting room, both in direct contact with the access point), the second one is the workspace, the back cradle contains the services and storage room.

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Tamara Uribe
The interior space is delimited by the sliding glass panels, which allows having an overview of the office but safeguarding the isolation of each zone; These planes can be opened or closed according to the space needs, allow an adaptive and variable use of it. In the age of the work área, it takes place a magnetized sliding whiteboard, the panel for the generation of ideas, according to its opening allows giving more privacy to the service areas.

© Tamara Uribe
In the palette of materials, the naked materials of the warehouse are predominant, with concrete block walls and rugged flat rough and rustic character, contrasting with the interior furnishings and the crystalline cleanliness.

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
