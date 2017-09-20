Shelter House / Punto Arquitectónico

+ 36

Architects Punto Arquitectónico

Location Mérida, Mexico

Authors Architects Alejandra Molina, Israel Ramírez, Mauricio Rosales

Area 505.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Tamara Uribe

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborating Architects Cristina Cámara, Rolando Lizarraga, Nalley Osorio, Gabriel Mendoza, Sebastian Montalvo, Cristopher Estrella, Manuel Ferrer More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This project seeks to be a private and intimate place for a family of five. The program is divided into two levels, leaving on the ground floor the public zone, semi-public and services; Upstairs the rooms.

Located in the center of the site, the social area composed of living room and dining room develops parallel to the back yard, accompanied in its entire length by the terrace. The house opens completely towards the garden views, remaining blind and airtight towards the road.

The interior space is delimited by sliding wooden walls, which allow integrating the rooms in different configurations according to the use and privacy required. The living and dining room can be integrated into a single space with the kitchen, also the kitchen can be integrated with the TV room. The TV room is configured as a transparent volume that dialogues with the terrace and the garden.

Before the social area, as part of the facade takes place the volume of services, which configured as an element of monolithic appearance, serves as the first filter or barrier, increasing the feeling of privacy both from the street to the house and home on the street.

Upstairs, on the perimeter the bedrooms take place, emphasizing the views to the outside, these rooms converge in a private familiar room.

The house, materialized as a bunker on the ground floor, with solid stone walls of the region, looking almost impermeable from the street; in a contrary way, the rear facade opens completely to the outside through large windows emphasizing the relation with the exterior.