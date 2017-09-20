World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Punto Arquitectónico
  6. 2016
  7. Shelter House / Punto Arquitectónico

Shelter House / Punto Arquitectónico

  • 11:00 - 20 September, 2017
Shelter House / Punto Arquitectónico
Shelter House / Punto Arquitectónico, © Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

© Tamara Uribe

    Punto Arquitectónico

    Mérida, Mexico

    Alejandra Molina, Israel Ramírez, Mauricio Rosales

    505.0 m2

    2016

    Tamara Uribe

    Cristina Cámara, Rolando Lizarraga, Nalley Osorio, Gabriel Mendoza, Sebastian Montalvo, Cristopher Estrella, Manuel Ferrer
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

From the architect. This project seeks to be a private and intimate place for a family of five. The program is divided into two levels, leaving on the ground floor the public zone, semi-public and services; Upstairs the rooms.

Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan

Located in the center of the site, the social area composed of living room and dining room develops parallel to the back yard, accompanied in its entire length by the terrace. The house opens completely towards the garden views, remaining blind and airtight towards the road.

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

The interior space is delimited by sliding wooden walls, which allow integrating the rooms in different configurations according to the use and privacy required. The living and dining room can be integrated into a single space with the kitchen, also the kitchen can be integrated with the TV room. The TV room is configured as a transparent volume that dialogues with the terrace and the garden.

Sections
Sections

Before the social area, as part of the facade takes place the volume of services, which configured as an element of monolithic appearance, serves as the first filter or barrier, increasing the feeling of privacy both from the street to the house and home on the street.

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

Upstairs, on the perimeter the bedrooms take place, emphasizing the views to the outside, these rooms converge in a private familiar room.

Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

The house, materialized as a bunker on the ground floor, with solid stone walls of the region, looking almost impermeable from the street; in a contrary way, the rear facade opens completely to the outside through large windows emphasizing the relation with the exterior.

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe
Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Shelter House / Punto Arquitectónico" 20 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878867/house-shelter-punto-arquitectonico/>

