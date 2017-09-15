Archireport: The Site Report App That Has Changed Thousands of Architects' Lives

In 2011, Julien, a young entrepreneur, started to build his own house. During the preparation phase, then the construction phase, he realized the difficulties encountered by his general contractor to communicate effectively with the different stakeholders of the project. He told Morgan, his associate, about this problem; in the meantime, Apple unveiled its new iPad 2 with a camera. It wouldn't be long before the idea of a tablet tool grew in their minds: Archireport App.

They decided to meet with different architects and general contractors in order to understand the difficulties that they encountered in their everyday work. A recurring issue comes back in their speeches: the time spent writing site reports.

Save this picture! Archireport: the construction app for the field

Some would like to go home earlier to their families, others would prefer to focus more on their design work, while others would like to improve communication with their clients—all good reasons why Julien and Morgan decided to create Archireport.

Get your free one month trial here.

How does the application work?

Save this picture! No more “Paint”, all can be done from the tablet: photos, drawings, annotations

Archireport allows its users to realize construction site reports directly on site with a mobile or tablet; no more handwritten notes that need to be retyped at the office. Remarks, drawings, and photos are added directly to the app in an extremely simple way. No more “Paint,” it can all be done from a tablet: photos, drawings, annotations.

You’ve changed my work life!

– L. Baratte, Architect.

If you like to detail your reports or if you want to be sure that your remarks are taken into account, a multitude of features are available to illustrate your document to make sure that you are understood: drawings, annotations on plans, and more.

Archireport is easy to use and the clear and illustrated presentation of reports is very well welcome by customers as well as companies. It consolidates our image and strengthens the confidence our customers grant us.

– Louis Bessard, Architect.

No need to do the layout, everything is instantaneous

You can save 45 minutes per construction site report. All information is entered on site and the pdf report is automatically generated at the end of the visit. The different stakeholders and the client receive the site meeting report instantly. This way, they will quickly be able to take action, with precise information that is saved for 1 or 2 days on the schedule.

Save this picture! A detailed planning accessible online, your stakeholders will love it!

A detailed planning report accessible online

The planning report is another big concern on a construction site, and that’s why Archireport have just developed Archireport Planning. Each stakeholder wants to know if they can intervene on the construction site—whether the tiler has finished installing the tile to install the water heater for example. The client or the stakeholders are able to modify the progress of each of their tasks and inform other actors of possible delays.

Save this picture! Archireport Cloud : All documents / plans updated and accessible online

Archireport Cloud: All documents/plans updated and accessible online

During the construction phase, project elements are often modified and it’s always difficult for the stakeholders to get the latest version of the plan. With Archireport Cloud, the project manager can centralize all the documents and grant access to each actor.

Archireport Cloud allows you to also improve your business relationships with your clients. You can upload images of the project so that they can follow work progress. More than a construction site supervision tool, Archireport becomes a commercial relationship tool for improved customer service.

With its community of more than 10,000 users, Archireport is now a major player in France. Following its fundraising at the end of 2016, the company accelerated its international growth to become a must-have for architects, construction managers, and general contractors.

Archireport has 10,000 users, thousands of architectural firms, large building groups, and a presence on 5 continents.

Find out more at https://www.archireport.com.