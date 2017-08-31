Zaha Hadid Architects Wins Competition for Port of Tallinn Masterplan in Estonia

Save this picture! Courtesy of Port of Tallinn / Zaha Hadid Architects

Zaha Hadid Architects has been selected as the winners of an international competition to masterplan the revitalization of the Old City Harbour in Tallinn, Estonia. Beating out an esteemed shortlist of 6 teams, including AZPML, KCAP Architects & Planners and Helsinki-based ALA Architects, ZHA’s proposal was lauded by the client for its “innovative and integrated approach to Tallinn’s maritime gateway.

“Zaha Hadid have very skilfully created a balanced connection between urban space and the port area with some carefully considered access roads and traffic solutions,” said Valdo Kalm, the chairman of the management board of the Port of Tallinn. “What stands out in their designs are the diagonals running through them of the pedestrian footpaths, around which a very diverse and memorable city space has been established. “

Save this picture! Courtesy of Port of Tallinn / Zaha Hadid Architects

“Interesting details include the water features they’ve designed along Reidi Street and their partial – and very smooth and effective – raising of the areas for pedestrians up to another level. Adding to the overall feel of integration in their designs is the urban square and greenery they’ve come up with for the area around Admiralty Basin, stretching all the way from the front of Terminal A to the front of Terminal D. Their entry was also marked out by strong logistics and property development analysis and a convincing and realistic projection of the implementation of the Masterplan stage by stage.”

Among other criteria, the jury evaluated each of the finalists entries based on their cohesion with the surrounding environment, the strength of connection between the port and city, the quality of innovation in the solution and the project’s overall feasibility.

Aimed at realization by 2030, the masterplan competition was launched with the aim of reconnecting the city and public realm to the port, while spurring new development that will complement and enhance the existing port functions.

Zaha Hadid Architects will now work alongside Latvian architectural firm RemPro, engineering consultant Tyrens UK real estate consultants Colliers Estonia and RLB UK and VA-Render for visuals to further develop the project, with a final scheme targeted for the end of 2017. At that point, detailed architectural and economic plans will be produced to determine an exact timeline for implementation.

News via Port of Tallinn.

