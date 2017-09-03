World
Striking Images of Exposed Steel: The Best Photos of the Week

High strength, ease of transport, and simplicity of assembly are among the many major advantages of steel. But while utilitarian steel structures tend to be hidden by architects, working with exposed steel can lead to attractive results. Steel not only brings lightness to a design, but can also offer different expressions of color and texture, depending on the treatment of the material. Below we present a selection of 14 photos of steel architecture from well-known photographers such as Adrien WilliamsImagen Subliminal, and Sergio Pirrone.

© Pete Eckert © Sergio Pirrone © Agustín Garza © Paul Crosby + 16

Imagen Subliminal

Desert City / Garciagerman Arquitectos 

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Adrien Williams

The "Blanche" Chalet / ACDF Architecture

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Chalermwat Wongchompoo

CLASS Cafe Buriram / Sake Architects 

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

Fernando Schapo

Mg / Marantz Arquitectura 

© Fernando Schapo
© Fernando Schapo

Imagen Subliminal

Tobogan House / Z4Z4 AAA

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Paul Crosby

Fast Horse / Salmela Architect 

© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

Sergio Pirrone

Caterpillar House / Sebastián Irarrázaval

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Xia Zhi

Shunyi House / reMIX Studio

© Xia Zhi
© Xia Zhi

Pete Eckert

Music Box Residence / Scott | Edwards Architects

© Pete Eckert
© Pete Eckert

Ruud van der Koelen

Harbor Pavilion / Van der Jeugd Architecten

© Ruud van der Koelen
© Ruud van der Koelen

Soopakorn Srisakul , Ayutt Mahasom

PK79 / Ayutt and Associates Design 

© Soopakorn Srisakul , Ayutt Mahasom
© Soopakorn Srisakul , Ayutt Mahasom

Agustín Garza

Tepozcuautla House / grupoarquitectura

© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

Brad Feinknopf

Shokan House / Jay Bargmann

© Brad Feinknopf
© Brad Feinknopf

Imagen Subliminal

The Hidden Pavilion / PENELAS ARCHITECTS 

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
