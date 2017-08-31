Curators and Theme Announced for US Pavilion at 2017 Venice Biennale

Save this picture! Images by Project Projects, Daniele Resini ©SRGF, NY.

The U.S. State Department has announced the individuals and institutions that will serve as curators and commissioners of the United States Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale.

Selecting through an open competition and recommendations from the Federal Advisory Committee on International Exhibitions, the exhibition will be led by co-commissioners The School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) and the University of Chicago and curators Niall Atkinson, Associate Professor of Architectural History at the University of Chicago; Ann Lui, Assistant Professor at SAIC and co-founder of Chicago-based architecture practice Future Firm; and Mimi Zeiger, a critic, editor, curator, and educator based in Los Angeles.

Under the theme of Dimensions of Citizenship, the exhibition will explore “the meaning of citizenship as a cluster of rights and responsibilities at the intersection of legal, political, economic, and societal affiliations.”

Save this picture! Curators from left to right: Mimi Zeiger, Niall Atkinson, Ann Lui. Image by Nancy Wong

“It is urgent that architecture act as an important tool in understanding, shaping, and envisioning what it means to be a citizen today,” said the curators in a statement released with the news announcement.

“Our goal is to present the United States as a site of critical research and practice in architecture, at the intersection of old and new forms of community engagement, political action, and public policy. Globalization, digital technology, and geopolitical transformations are continuing to challenge conventional notions of citizenship across scales. This exhibition will present works by architects, designers, artists, and thinkers who are responding to today’s shifting modes of citizenship, and putting forth visions of future ways of belonging.”

The individual exhibitors that will contribute to the U.S. Pavilion will be announced over the upcoming months. The pavilion will be on display at the 2018 Venice Biennale from May 26 to November 25, 2018.