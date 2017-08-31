World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Competitions
  3. Call for Entries - Student Design Competition: New San Francisco Federal Building Plaza

Call for Entries - Student Design Competition: New San Francisco Federal Building Plaza

  • 19:30 - 31 August, 2017
Call for Entries - Student Design Competition: New San Francisco Federal Building Plaza
Call for Entries - Student Design Competition: New San Francisco Federal Building Plaza, Photo of the 90 7th street plaza. Photo credit: Tim Griffith
Photo of the 90 7th street plaza. Photo credit: Tim Griffith

Continuing a legacy of outstanding public architecture, the General Services Administration (GSA) Design Excellence Program seeks to commission our nation’s most talented designers and artists to design federal buildings of outstanding quality and value. These projects are to demonstrate the value of true integrated design that balances aesthetics, cost, constructability, and reliability; create environmentally responsible and superior workplaces for civilian federal employees; and give contemporary form and meaning to our democratic values.

In this context, the GSA invites students in architecture, landscape, and urban design programs to envision a design intervention that activates the New San Francisco Federal Building plaza. Winning ideas will also address the Guiding Principles for Federal Architecture, building tenant needs for the facility, community goals, feasibility, and will also achieve the best value for the American taxpayer through good design. The intervention may take the form of physical renovation of the plaza, programming new use(s), and/or some other means of transformation designed to activate public space.

Entries will be juried by Thom Mayne and winners will be awarded cash prizes. Please see the detailed announcement on Challenge.gov for more information about this competition.

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

