The 10 Best Revit Apps and Add-Ins

This article was originally published by ArchSmarter as "The 10 Revit Apps You Should Be Using in 2017."



I recently asked ArchSmarter readers what tools they’re using to be more productive in Revit. Over 75 different add-ins were recommended! I tallied up all the votes and came up with this list of top-ten recommendations. There are some repeat nominees from my previous round-ups (which you can read here and here) as well as some welcome newcomers.

So who made the cut? Here’s this year’s list of the top 10 Revit apps you should be using.

For the second year in a row, this was the top recommended app by ArchSmarter readers. And it’s no wonder – this super useful tool enhances Revit’s already great Section Box tool. Though Revit 2016 introduced the somewhat-similar Selection Box, many ArchSmarter readers far prefer this app. FREE.

Flux is like a Swiss-Army knife for BIM data. It can pretty much do everything. Less a single tool than a whole platform, Flux makes transferring data from one application to another relatively painless. Need to get your column locations from Tekla into Revit? Flux has you covered. How about taking your surface panel layout from Grasshopper to Revit? Yup, Flux will do that too. The Evaluation version is FREE. The Pro version is $60 / month (USD).

Another perennial favorite on the list. If you’re like me, you probably have a whole bunch of Revit windows open at any given time. But managing those windows isn’t exactly easy. This simple but effective tool helps you with that. Use it to manage and arrange all your open Revit windows in Revit. FREE.

Enscape is a real-time rendering engine for Revit. If you need to create beautifully rendered virtual walk-throughs of your projects, this is the tool for you. Enscape can export directly to the HTC Vive and Occulus Rift VR headsets for a fully immersive experience. Cool stuff! $45 USD / month or $449 / year.

Want to import and export Excel data to and from your Revit model? Try Ideate’s BIM Link. This tool creates a link between Excel and Revit for easy data extraction and editing in Excel. Explorer is a tool to review and query your model’s data. Use Sticky to import Excel tables directly into Revit. This is useful when you need to include non-BIM data in your Revit drawing set. BIM Link starts at $850 USD while Explorer and Sticky retail for $395 USD.

Easily export and print drawings in multiple formats simultaneously. Supported formats include DWF, DWG, DGN, DXF, and PDF as well as any network printer. A super useful tool for those project deadlines. $69.00 (USD).

Similar to Xref Transmit, RTV Xporter lets you batch export and print from Revit. Xporter also lets your schedule print and export jobs. Handy when you want to print your sheets on a daily basis. Xporter starts at $49 (USD).

Rushforth Tools, or RT for short, is a cornucopia of time-saving productivity tools. There’s something for everyone here. Favorites include the Parameter Transformer and DraftXL, a tool for importing and exporting to Excel. Single license costs $99.99 USD. Site licensing is available.

Another collection of productivity tools, this one from our friends in New Zealand. Bonus Tools includes 100(!!) individual tools such as “3D View for Each Level” and “Views to Sheets”. Bonus Tools starts at $35 USD / year.

OK, this is my own add-in but it’s a good one. I took seven of the most popular free macros from the ArchSmarter Toolbox and combined them in a convenient app format. Rather than loading the individual macro files, you can access the tools directly from the add-in ribbon. Power-Pack is available for Pay-What-You-Want. That’s right, you get to name your own price!

Other Apps

With more than 75 apps recommended in this year’s survey, it’s hard to narrow the list down to just 10 apps. Here are some others apps that just missed the top 10:

Archisoft Isolate Warnings

BIM One Import / Export Excel

Xinaps Fire Safety Assessor

CTC BIM Project Suite

Tally

BIMSmith Forge

How about you?

So what apps are you using? What’s missing from the list? Leave me a comment below!

