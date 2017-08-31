World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Mexico
  5. dmp arquitectura
  6. 2016
  7. Damas 45 Building / dmp arquitectura

Damas 45 Building / dmp arquitectura

  • 17:00 - 31 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Damas 45 Building / dmp arquitectura
Save this picture!
Damas 45 Building / dmp arquitectura, © Omar Chavez Godoy
© Omar Chavez Godoy

© Omar Chavez Godoy © Omar Chavez Godoy © Omar Chavez Godoy © Omar Chavez Godoy + 18

  • Architects

    dmp arquitectura

  • Location

    Calle Damas 45, San José Insurgentes, CDMX, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Carlos Díaz Delgado, Carlos Díaz San Pedro

  • Area

    2317.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Omar Chavez Godoy

  • Team

    Manuel Bernal, Mauricio Morales, Guadalupe Palma, Alejandro Salinas, Ignacio Santos, Hugo Lazcano

  • Collaborator

    sb urbana; Carlos Posadas, Claudio Castañón
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Omar Chavez Godoy
© Omar Chavez Godoy

From the architect. It is located in Mexico City, San José Insurgentes, the project is developed in 5 levels, in which 7 apartments and 2 Pent-House are distributed. The units are housed in two volumes connected to the center by the vertical circulation nucleus, achieving an almost symmetrical type plant.

Save this picture!
© Omar Chavez Godoy
© Omar Chavez Godoy
Save this picture!
4th Level
4th Level
Save this picture!
© Omar Chavez Godoy
© Omar Chavez Godoy

Accessibility was an important theme of the project, so the main access to the building is by means of a ramp that goes from the street and is contained by the wall of the neighborhood, this wall covered with vegetation and open sky. On the low level are located two apartments, one overlooking the street and another to an interior terrace, following this same party are located the type departments in the following levels. One of the Pent-House is developed in three levels, separating the public, private and open spaces, the other is developed in two levels had a space of coexistence in the upper part.

Save this picture!
© Omar Chavez Godoy
© Omar Chavez Godoy

The façade of Damas Street integrates the different types of departments making it homogeneous, in it the vertical concrete lines containing the vain and solid masses contrasting in color grims oxford stand out. This same scheme is reflected in the interior façades with a set of positions between vain and massive. The vegetation is fundamental in this project since it is always present in the terraces and facades, it also achieves a contrast with the range of black, gray and white colors of the project.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Mexico
Cite: "Damas 45 Building / dmp arquitectura" [Damas 45 / dmp arquitectura] 31 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878804/damas-45-building-dmp-arquitectura/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »