VICE Beijing Office / Cao Pu

From the architect. Recycled material came from Coachella festival stage, which reformed a corridor with bookshelves, standing desk and bar. It divided the original space into two long parts, the office working area that needs the daylight, and the editing area that doesn't need so much light.

The corridor became a indoor functional traffic hub, installed with mirrors and lights. All of the above were hidden behind the closet in the guest room, the point is to make the guests remember the experience of entering the office.