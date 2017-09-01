World
  7. VICE Beijing Office / Cao Pu

VICE Beijing Office / Cao Pu

  • 22:00 - 1 September, 2017
VICE Beijing Office / Cao Pu
VICE Beijing Office / Cao Pu, © Youtao Cao
  • Architects

    Cao Pu

  • Location

    Liang Dian Plaza, Beijing, China

  • Area

    370.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2011

  • Photographs

    Youtao Cao
From the architect. Recycled material came from Coachella festival stage, which reformed a corridor with bookshelves, standing desk and bar. It divided the original space into two long parts, the office working area that needs the daylight, and the editing area that doesn't need so much light.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
The corridor became a indoor functional traffic hub, installed with mirrors and lights. All of the above were hidden behind the closet in the guest room, the point is to make the guests remember the experience of entering the office.

