  Lorimer Street Townhouse / Elizabeth Roberts Architecture and Design

Lorimer Street Townhouse / Elizabeth Roberts Architecture and Design

  • 13:00 - 9 September, 2017
Lorimer Street Townhouse / Elizabeth Roberts Architecture and Design
© Dustin Aksland
© Dustin Aksland

© Dustin Aksland
From the architect. The Lorimer Street Townhouse is a three-story, twenty-five foot wide, two-family house located in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. 

© Dustin Aksland
Every wall, ceiling, stair, floor, and window of the house was replaced in the extensive renovation. The result is an open, loft-like home for a family of four.

A custom, steel, and solid wood tread stair divide the Parlor Level into a Living Room side at the street front and a Dining and Kitchen side at the rear of the building with garden access through 3 new, patio doors.

© Dustin Aksland
Existing wood joists were exposed on the Parlor Level with insulation added to the underside of the floors above. Reclaimed floors compliment the existing joists and add to the rustic feel of this urban home.

© Dustin Aksland
