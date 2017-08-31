V1 House / TNT architects

+ 40

Architects TNT architects

Location Vinh, Vietnam

Lead Architect Bùi Quang Tiến

Area 140.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Triệu Chiến

Manufacturers Loading...

Other Participants Nguyễn Thị Ngọc, Phạm Viết Vĩnh, Trần Việt Cường More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. We always pursue the design concept of "Architecture is a bridge", the bridge between people and people, architecture, and nature, the present and the past. When combined with the basic demands of the owner for a two-generation family, we created the V1 HOUSE.

V1 HOUSE is located in the old residential area of Vinh city in Nghe An province. It is surrounded by low-rise buildings. However, the house is facing south and the wind direction is typical of this area because Hong Mountain is in the distance in front of the house, and behind the house is Lam River. Moreover, it is 2km away from the city center square with festivals and annual fireworks.

The site is located in the lowland, flooded in the rainy season, thus the first floor is pushed higher than the road surface. The space structure is organized according to the common flooring style of Vietnamese townhouses, in order to give the owner a sense of familiarity as well as maximum efficiency in terms of area.

For us, each floor is like a different garden, alternated between small gardens and functional space. This makes the space horizontally continuous in each floor and creates an effect in the confused ambiguity, so the users, going into the house, feel go out and vice versa. It is the feeling that gives the user a vague nostalgia for courtyard space, in the traditional townhomes they used to use or garden houses surrounded by trees.

The house is modern but familiar with the previous life of the owner. The small gardens combined with the light well to get the light from the top, connecting the floor vertically, reducing the limitations of the floor structure. The house is pushed up to four floors in order to exploit the view of the building. The front of the house is in the south, consequently, it is completely open for the cool breeze. Due to the front narrow alley, the higher floors are backed up to create a view.

According to the feng shui concept of the east, the north of the house is in the crooked land, which is not good, thus we sealed off and designed a garden here, this allows all the functional space behind the house there. The view is very good, private, quiet, relaxing while avoiding cold winds in the winter.

Life in the V1 HOUSE is fun, like a farmer's family cultivating, caring and harvesting after office hours, they do it happily. It helps people living around close to each other. When we arrived, we were told that they had harvested clean vegetables for their neighbors... and their neighbors learning from them.