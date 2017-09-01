World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Elizabeth Roberts Architecture and Design
  6. 2014
  7. Cumberland Street Townhouse / Elizabeth Roberts Architecture and Design

Cumberland Street Townhouse / Elizabeth Roberts Architecture and Design

  • 09:00 - 1 September, 2017
Cumberland Street Townhouse / Elizabeth Roberts Architecture and Design
© Dustin Aksland
© Dustin Aksland

© Dustin Aksland

© Dustin Aksland
© Dustin Aksland

From the architect. The Cumberland St Townhouse is located on a park block in the neighborhood of Fort Greene in Brooklyn, NY. The house was in a dilapidated state when the owners purchased the building; the rear wall was falling down and water had been entering the building for several years.

© Dustin Aksland
© Dustin Aksland
Ground and Second Floor plans
Ground and Second Floor plans
© Dustin Aksland
© Dustin Aksland

The house was completely transformed with a new rear wall and a two-story addition at the back of the house. The addition is open to the living room above and is connected through interior steel and glass windows that mimic the two-story exterior windows. The doors at the garden open completely to create a seamless connection between the kitchen / dining level and the garden. Vines were planted in recessed planters along the 2 story party walls in the dining room--the room was designed to be an indoor-outdoor space where the garden melds with the interior spaces. The vines now cover the double-story party walls and add an organic quality to the connected interior spaces. The top of the addition serves as a private balcony for the master bedroom

© Dustin Aksland
© Dustin Aksland
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Cite: "Cumberland Street Townhouse / Elizabeth Roberts Architecture and Design" 01 Sep 2017. ArchDaily.
