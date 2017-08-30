World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Go Inside BIG's Converted Nazi Bunker in This 360 Video

Go Inside BIG's Converted Nazi Bunker in This 360 Video

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Go Inside BIG's Converted Nazi Bunker in This 360 Video

In the latest in their Daily360 series, the New York Times takes us inside BIG's recently completed TIRPITZ museum, located within a former Nazi bunker on the west coast of Denmark. The video gives a panoramic tour of the museum's light-filled subterranean spaces, along with commentary from museum curator Anne Sofie Vemmelund Christensen, who notes the most transformative changes from the spectacular renovation.

Via The New York Times

TIRPITZ / BIG

Completed in 2017 in Blåvand, Denmark. Images by Mike Bink, Frederik Lyng, Rasmus Hjortshøj, Laurian Ghinitoiu, Colin Seymour. The new TIRPITZ is a sanctuary in the sand that acts as a gentle counterbalance to the dramatic war history of the site in Blåvand on the west coast...

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Videos
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Go Inside BIG's Converted Nazi Bunker in This 360 Video" 30 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878761/go-inside-bigs-converted-nazi-bunker-in-this-360-video/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »