Go Inside BIG's Converted Nazi Bunker in This 360 Video

In the latest in their Daily360 series, the New York Times takes us inside BIG's recently completed TIRPITZ museum, located within a former Nazi bunker on the west coast of Denmark. The video gives a panoramic tour of the museum's light-filled subterranean spaces, along with commentary from museum curator Anne Sofie Vemmelund Christensen, who notes the most transformative changes from the spectacular renovation.
Via The New York Times.
TIRPITZ / BIG
Completed in 2017 in Blåvand, Denmark. Images by Mike Bink, Frederik Lyng, Rasmus Hjortshøj, Laurian Ghinitoiu, Colin Seymour. The new TIRPITZ is a sanctuary in the sand that acts as a gentle counterbalance to the dramatic war history of the site in Blåvand on the west coast...